Benson Boone Drops Playful, Self-Teasing Music Video with Album Release

Benson Boone released his latest track, "Mr. Electric Blue," and fans are loving it. The song hit streaming platforms alongside his full album American Heart, a joint release through Night Street Records and Warner Records.

In the teaser posted on his Instagram, the video starts with Boone on a trampoline doing backflips. It's an inside joke that the artist can do the stunt, and he does it often. Songwriter Jack LaFrantz steps into the frame as a neighbor watching the backflips over the fence. "Excuse me, young innocent boy? Was that a backflip I saw?" he asks.

Boone answered, "Yeah. Yeah, that was a backflip. They're pretty easy for me." Then he asked again if Boone happens to know how to sing, and the Grammy-winning singer sarcastically replied, "No... But I guess I could try," as reported by Uproxx.

The full music video for "Mr. Electric Blue" was released on YouTube on June 20 and garnered over 300,000 views in under 15 hours. In the clip, you can see scenes switching between Boone selling ice cream from his "Moonbeam" truck and waving discount jumpsuit signs on street corners.

A young customer walks up and says, "Hey, you're that guy who sings 'Beautiful Things." When he responds, "I sure am. Thank you very much," the kid states flatly, "Your music is terrible," before the track picks up again.

The tape begins at "Industry Plant Records," where Boone sits in a meeting, wearing a shirt that reads "One Hit Wonder." His stressed-out agent drops a bomb: they need $10 million in a week to resolve the label's financial issues.

At the end, his agent, played by Jack Lafrantz, bursts in with news. "Everything's fine! I sold your entire catalog to retail chains, fast-food chains, and movie theaters. You'll be the most overplayed artist in the world — and I'll be rich!"

This time, Benson was wearing a shirt that reads, "I hate Benson Boone," and quick-thinking fans appreciated his marketing strategy. "Using the hate to promote the album... GENIUS," a fan commented.

"Mr. Electric Blue" marks the fourth release from American Heart. The album also features tracks like "Mystical Magical," "Sorry I'm Here for Someone Else," and "Momma Song."

Next up? The American Heart World Tour starts in August. At 22, the Best New Artist proclaimed by the Grammys keeps showing off his gymnastic skills - from backflips on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to an eight-flip streak at Governors Ball.