This Day in Top 40 History: June 21

Summer has arrived, and it's time to get outside, crank up your favorite tunes, and enjoy the sunny weather along with your Top 40 playlist. It's also an excellent time to discover what makes June 21 an important day in Top 40 history. Read on to learn why this day matters for music lovers everywhere.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The music industry was heavily influenced by these hit songs that were topping the charts on June 21 of yesteryear:

Fats Domino gained his No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot R&B Songs chart with "Goin' Home," solidified his place as an R&B and early rock 'n' roll icon. This was also the artist's first of many singles to reach the Billboard Top 40. 1975: Captain and Tennille's song "Love Will Keep Us Together" topped the Billboard Hot 100. It not only held the No. 1 spot for four weeks, but also garnered a GRAMMY Award for Record of the Year and was the best-selling single of 1975.

Cultural Milestones

Today's Top 40 musicians should appreciate these cultural milestones from June 21 in past years that have gotten the industry to where it is now:

The French Minister of Culture, Jack Lang, started World Music Day to bring free music to public places and communities everywhere. This day is now celebrated in more than 120 countries. 1990: Little Richard was speechless when honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He's was considered a rock 'n' roll music pioneer.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These concerts and song releases from notable musicians on June 21 made Top 40 history:

Pink Floyd played the first of two shows at the Château de Versailles in France during their A Momentary Lapse of Reason tour. It featured a spectacular fireworks display over the palace. 2011: Maroon 5 released the song "Moves Like Jagger" featuring Christina Aguilera. It was the fourth single from the group's rereleased album Hands All Over. The song climbed to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Industry Changes and Challenges

While plenty of good has happened in Top 40 history on June 21, there have also been these changes and challenges for the industry to overcome:

Ritchie Blackmore announced his departure from Deep Purple. He was unhappy with the musical direction the band was taking and wanted to create his own sound. Blackmore formed his band, Rainbow, later that year. 1994: George Michael lost a lawsuit he had filed against Sony Music Entertainment, the record label that took over his contract when it acquired CBS. The artist wanted out of the contract because he felt he had little control over his work.