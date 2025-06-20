Beyoncé Opens Up About Childhood Scalp Issue in a Cécred Hair Care Video

In a recent Cécred Instagram video, Beyoncé shared details about her battle with scalp psoriasis. The skin condition causes thick, scaly patches to form.

"One of my fondest memories growing up was my dad putting my medicine on my scalp. I have a very dry scalp — I have psoriasis that I've struggled with since I was a kid," said Beyoncé in the video posted on Instagram.

According to Marie Claire, medical experts at the Cleveland Clinic point to itching and flaking as the main symptoms of scalp psoriasis. While no cure exists, basic treatments work well. Anti-dandruff shampoos with salicylic acid and zinc pyrithione often bring relief.

The clip mixes old family footage with new shots of the star discussing scalp care. "People talk about healthy hair, but it starts with a healthy scalp," the "Cowboy Carter" singer said, looking into the camera.

She shared these insights while introducing Cécred's Clarifying Shampoo & Scalp Scrub. Social media lit up with comments from users sharing their own skin struggles. "Me and Beyoncé having dry scalp issues is not something I anticipated," one user wrote.

Comments also poured in from satisfied customers. Many wrote about the improvements they've seen in their scalp issues after switching to the products.

Another fan commented: "My daughter's hair is flourishing with Cécred, and it's added such beautiful moments to our wash days and morning routines. She was over the moon to receive her 'Beyoncé hair products' (her words, not mine — she's 7! ????), and honestly, it's become more than just hair care. It's sacred time together — tender, joyful, and full of love — and I'm so grateful to share that with her while seeing her confidence and curls bloom. ???? thanks Queen!"