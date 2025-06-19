Singer Benson Boone’s New Album Drops as Arena Tour Sells Out in 9 Seconds

Fresh off his platinum debut, Benson Boone will release his newest project, American Heart, on June 20. Fans snatched up tickets for his upcoming shows in mere seconds, highlighting his swift rise in the music industry.

The upcoming release features 10 tracks, with three singles already out. His latest hit, "Mystical Magic," incorporates elements of Olivia Newton-John's "Physical," according to Gary Graff at Cleveland.com.

During his June 4 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 22-year-old discussed his creative process. "I write pretty much everything me and this guy, Jack [LaFrantz]," Boone said.

"And I love Jack, but we are very unserious when we're together. We connect so well, and we were just kind of having a day. It was like a weird, you know, kind of a whimsical day. I've never used that word before," he expressed when asked what "moonbeam ice cream" meant.

The pre-chorus of "Mystical Magic" features lyrics like, "Once you know what my love's gonna feel like/ Nothing else will feel right, you can feel like/ Moonbean ice cream, taking off your blue jeans/ Dancing at the movies, 'cause it feels so."

The singer shared how a creative block led to unexpected song ideas. "We've been sitting there for an hour. I'm like, 'This is it', and he was like 'Moonbean ice cream, taking off your blue jeans,'" he further explained, stating that the words just started flowing after that.

Starting August 22 in Minnesota, Boone will hit stages across North America. He announced the tour on his Instagram weeks ago, and the highly anticipated American Hearts tour sold out in 9 seconds.

This GRAMMY Best New Artist nominee isn't new to such success. His first album reached platinum status, selling over a million copies worldwide. Want to see him perform live? Following the recent sellout, he announced another American Heart World Tour for fans in the UK and Europe.