Taylor Swift Now Matches Madonna, The Supremes with 12 No. 1 Songs on Billboard Hot 100

Swift's "Fortnight" climbed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100, marking her 12th time at number one. This puts her in the same ranks as Madonna and The Supremes.

The achievement lands her in a tie for seventh place among artists with the most number-one hits. At the top sit The Beatles with 20 chart-toppers. Mariah Carey follows with 19 hits.

Her first taste of number one came in 2012. "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" stayed at the top for three weeks. Now in 2024, "Fortnight" with Post Malone took the crown for two weeks in May.

Among her hits, "Anti-Hero" was another massive success. The track stayed at number one for eight weeks straight. It made waves when Swift became the first artist to take over every spot in the top 10 at once.

The numbers tell the story of her success. According to Prestige Online, she's pushed 263 songs onto the charts — more than any other woman. Of those, 164 made it to the top 40 — an amazing 48 songs shot straight into the top 10.

Her music keeps changing, but the hits keep coming. From the twang of "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" to the pure pop of "Shake It Off," she's mastered many styles. Even her indie turn with "Cardigan" struck gold in 2020.

When Swift drops new music, it makes an impact. Seven songs went straight to number one. She's unique in pushing her own songs off the top spot more than once - no other artist has done this.