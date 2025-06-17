Grammy Winners David Guetta and Cedric Gervais Drop New Summer Banger

French music titans David Guetta and Cedric Gervais just dropped "If (A Better World)" through Atlantic Records. This marks their third collaboration since 2016, blending classic sounds with fresh beats.

Drawing inspiration from Jackie Moore's 1970s classic, they've crafted a fresh take with new vocals and fresh production tricks.

"I'm very proud of this record we did with David. It comes back to our musical roots — being French, I grew up with French house: DJ Falcon, Cassius, Daft Punk, and many more incredible artists. That's what we wanted to do with this record: bring back that sound!" Gervais said, as reported by Bong Mines Entertainment.

Their first hit, "Would I Lie to You," released in 2016, has shot past 500 million streams. Eight years later, they struck gold again with "Switch" on Spinnin' Records.

This year has kept Gervais in the studio. Between crafting "Bad Girl" and teaming up with Sick Individuals for "Feel Better," he's put his spin on classics like Eddie Amor's "House Music" and Nile Rodgers' "We Are Family." You may have also seen him perform at mainstream festivals, such as his sets at EDC Orlando or Marquee Las Vegas.

With two Grammy nominations to his name, Guetta's music has garnered 53 billion plays worldwide. He also won a Grammy for Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical in 2014 for his remix of Lana Del Ray's "Summertime Sadness." His tracks have gone platinum in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

The French DJ isn't stopping anytime soon, as his success continues to grow. Meanwhile, David Guetta is commanding two Ibiza residencies at Ushuaïa and UNVRS this summer. He'll also hit the stages of some major festival sets, including Lollapalooza, Creamfields, and Tomorrowland. You can also catch him at his massive hometown show at Orange Velodrome in Marseille on June 21.

Both DJs cut their teeth in French nightclubs. Their latest track pays tribute to their start in Paris and Marseille's underground scene. Want to hear what their latest collaboration sounds like?