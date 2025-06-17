ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Grammy Winners David Guetta and Cedric Gervais Drop New Summer Banger

French music titans David Guetta and Cedric Gervais just dropped “If (A Better World)” through Atlantic Records. This marks their third collaboration since 2016, blending classic sounds with fresh beats….

Queen Quadri
A split image of David Guetta performing on stage during The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 on the left and Cedric Gervais performing during The SHAQ Bowl for Super Bowl LV on February 07, 2021 on the right.
Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images / Gerardo Mora/Stringer via Getty Images

French music titans David Guetta and Cedric Gervais just dropped "If (A Better World)" through Atlantic Records. This marks their third collaboration since 2016, blending classic sounds with fresh beats.

Drawing inspiration from Jackie Moore's 1970s classic, they've crafted a fresh take with new vocals and fresh production tricks.

"I'm very proud of this record we did with David. It comes back to our musical roots — being French, I grew up with French house: DJ Falcon, Cassius, Daft Punk, and many more incredible artists. That's what we wanted to do with this record: bring back that sound!" Gervais said, as reported by Bong Mines Entertainment.

Their first hit, "Would I Lie to You," released in 2016, has shot past 500 million streams. Eight years later, they struck gold again with "Switch" on Spinnin' Records.

This year has kept Gervais in the studio. Between crafting "Bad Girl" and teaming up with Sick Individuals for "Feel Better," he's put his spin on classics like Eddie Amor's "House Music" and Nile Rodgers' "We Are Family." You may have also seen him perform at mainstream festivals, such as his sets at EDC Orlando or Marquee Las Vegas.

With two Grammy nominations to his name, Guetta's music has garnered 53 billion plays worldwide. He also won a Grammy for Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical in 2014 for his remix of Lana Del Ray's "Summertime Sadness." His tracks have gone platinum in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

The French DJ isn't stopping anytime soon, as his success continues to grow. Meanwhile, David Guetta is commanding two Ibiza residencies at Ushuaïa and UNVRS this summer. He'll also hit the stages of some major festival sets, including Lollapalooza, Creamfields, and Tomorrowland. You can also catch him at his massive hometown show at Orange Velodrome in Marseille on June 21.

Both DJs cut their teeth in French nightclubs. Their latest track pays tribute to their start in Paris and Marseille's underground scene. Want to hear what their latest collaboration sounds like?

You can stream "If (A Better World)" now on your favorite music platform.

Cedric GervaisDavid Guetta
Queen QuadriWriter
Related Stories
Decoding Taylor Swift’s Eras Styles: Hidden Meanings in Her Tour Wardrobe
MusicDecoding Taylor Swift’s Eras Styles: Hidden Meanings in Her Tour WardrobeKarandeep Arora
Kendrick Lamar’s Toronto Shows Smash Sales Records as StubHub Sees Huge Jump
MusicKendrick Lamar’s Toronto Shows Smash Sales Records as StubHub Sees Huge JumpQueen Quadri
BeyGOOD Fund Rolls Out $500,000 Grant Program for Salon Owners
MusicBeyGOOD Fund Rolls Out $500,000 Grant Program for Salon OwnersQueen Quadri
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect