Ariana Grande Could Win an Oscar for New ‘Wicked: For Good’ Song

The upcoming musical, Wicked: For Good, will be released in theaters on November 21, featuring two new songs that could be nominated for Oscar consideration in 2026.

Jon M. Chu told the press that Broadway music master Stephen Schwartz wrote two solos for the film — one for Ariana Grande in her role as Glinda, with another written for Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba.

"We recently got news that there are two brand-new, original songs in the film. Both were written by the original Broadway music composer. That's right, Stephen Schwartz is back, and he's composing a song for both Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. Two separate songs, two new, original songs," movie critic Dawson said, as reported by The Mirror.

"Which means Ariana Grande will be eligible for Best Original Song at the Oscars. And so will Cynthia Erivo, and I imagine both songs will end up being nominated, provided they're not absolute garbage," he continued.

The Academy hands out Best Original Song awards strictly to music creators. Artists must contribute to writing or composing a record to receive the honor. It's not enough to just sing.

After earning a Best Supporting Actress nod for the first Wicked movie, the 31-year-old Grande might strike twice with the sequel's acting nominations.

The stakes are high for both leads. An Oscar would complete Erivo's EGOT collection, adding to her Emmy, Grammy, and Tony wins. For Grande, with two Grammys already, an Academy Award would push her closer to that rare EGOT status.

Online chatter sparked questions about the award rules. One fan asked: "Has she produced the song? I always thought they could only win if they had some hand in producing an original song." Meanwhile, some others are just eagerly awaiting the sequel, "Excited for this movie!" another fan commented.