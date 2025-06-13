Taylor Swift Drops New England-Inspired Summer Collection

Swift unveiled fresh summer items on June 11. The beach-ready pieces mix New England style with prices from $40 to $65.

Fans can snag beach items and clothes that hint at past music hits. A soft "1989" sweater costs $65, while the simple seagull shirt sells for $40.

"Thank you for making us shopaholics feel something on a random Wednesday in June," wrote one fan.

Beach items stand out with special touches. A checkered towel shows words from "Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince."

Each piece links to Swift's music past. A soft polo shows the "Folklore" woods scene with "The Last Great American Dynasty" written below. One hat mixes "Cowboy Like Me" text with "Evermore" horse art.