Taylor Swift Drops New England-Inspired Summer Collection
Swift unveiled fresh summer items on June 11. The beach-ready pieces mix New England style with prices from $40 to $65. Fans can snag beach items and clothes that hint…
Swift unveiled fresh summer items on June 11. The beach-ready pieces mix New England style with prices from $40 to $65.
Fans can snag beach items and clothes that hint at past music hits. A soft "1989" sweater costs $65, while the simple seagull shirt sells for $40.
"Thank you for making us shopaholics feel something on a random Wednesday in June," wrote one fan.
Beach items stand out with special touches. A checkered towel shows words from "Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince."
Each piece links to Swift's music past. A soft polo shows the "Folklore" woods scene with "The Last Great American Dynasty" written below. One hat mixes "Cowboy Like Me" text with "Evermore" horse art.
The mix fits both sand and street, making it right for hot days ahead. Visit her store to view and shop the entire collection.