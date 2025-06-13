ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Taylor Swift Drops New England-Inspired Summer Collection

Swift unveiled fresh summer items on June 11. The beach-ready pieces mix New England style with prices from $40 to $65. Fans can snag beach items and clothes that hint…

Queen Quadri
Taylor Swift attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Swift unveiled fresh summer items on June 11. The beach-ready pieces mix New England style with prices from $40 to $65.

Fans can snag beach items and clothes that hint at past music hits. A soft "1989" sweater costs $65, while the simple seagull shirt sells for $40.

"Thank you for making us shopaholics feel something on a random Wednesday in June," wrote one fan.

Beach items stand out with special touches. A checkered towel shows words from "Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince." 

Each piece links to Swift's music past. A soft polo shows the "Folklore" woods scene with "The Last Great American Dynasty" written below. One hat mixes "Cowboy Like Me" text with "Evermore" horse art.

The mix fits both sand and street, making it right for hot days ahead. Visit her store to view and shop the entire collection.

FashionTaylor Swift
Queen QuadriWriter
Related Stories
Former Disney Stars Carpenter and Fogelmanis Team Up for TikTok Video Before Show Anniversary
MusicFormer Disney Stars Carpenter and Fogelmanis Team Up for TikTok Video Before Show AnniversaryQueen Quadri
Ticket Prices Stir Controversy as Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Kicks Off
MusicTicket Prices Stir Controversy as Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Kicks OffQueen Quadri
EDM’s Big Boom: 5 Tracks That Took Over 2010 Through 2012
MusicEDM’s Big Boom: 5 Tracks That Took Over 2010 Through 2012Kayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect