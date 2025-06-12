Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” Battles for Top Spot Against Sabrina Carpenter’s “Manchild”

The Billboard Hot 100 sees a fierce contest as Alex Warren keeps his grip on first place, while Sabrina Carpenter's latest track makes its push to the summit. Warren's "Ordinary" stands firm for a second week at the top spot.

Warren shared Carpenter's song on his Instagram Stories on June 9, sparking fan outrage and prompting Warren to address the ensuing fan wars. "Wait why is everyone so mean on here... music is music. I'm so blessed to be on the chart and I'm also so happy for all the wins in music," Warren posted on X for his almost 1 million followers.

"'Manchild' is such a great record and I'm so honored to be mentioned in the same sentence as Sabrina. 'Ordinary' means so much to me and so many people and it's totally ok if it doesn't to you. I'm just happy to be here :)," he wrote.

The numbers tell a striking story. "Ordinary" has spent 16 weeks climbing the charts, with streams reaching 21.5 million and radio plays surpassing 48.1 million. Fans eagerly await Warren's next album, You'll Be Alright, Kid, scheduled for release on July 18.

Across the Atlantic, Carpenter's "Manchild" knocked Warren off his 12-week run on the UK Singles chart. Island Records brought the track to life on June 5.

The story behind "Ordinary" runs deep. During his appearance on Hits Radio earlier this year, Warren opened up about his thought process behind the track's title.

"I was 18-years-old, sleeping in my car, and my wife, who was also 18-years-old... She would start living in my car with me and I think the bond that we have is special. Like we've been together for nearly seven years now, and when we met I was homeless. There was nothing, no one can say it was because of the music" he shared, according to Soap Central.

Social media lit up with praise for Warren's graceful support of Carpenter under his post. One X user wrote: "Some of us are mature and normal enough to stream both songs and support u both! Thank you for being respectful and not spreading hate towards Sabrina or any other artist."