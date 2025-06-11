Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard Talks About Debut Solo Album

Finn Wolfhard may have battled Demogorgons, telepathic nosebleeds, and the military in Stranger Things, but his latest venture is a lot less spooky, but a whole lot louder. The actor-turned-musician is officially hitting the road with his band The Aubreys, and yes, you’re going to need to fight the internet to score a ticket.

Finn Wolfhard on His Debut Solo Album Happy Birthday

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Ghostbusters actor shared how the album came about. Wolfhard admitted, “Honestly, I didn't even know if it was going to be a solo project or not. I wanted to put it under a project name and then realized, ‘Oh, I don't want to just put it out anonymously. I’d like for people to hear it.’ And throughout the recording, [I discovered,] ‘These songs represent me as myself more than a group or a band.’”

He added that there’s something “fun and freeing” about releasing the songs he wrote, “but also terrifying to share that version of yourself.”

He also credited the “amazing people and musicians” who helped him, even if it was a solo record: “There's some songs where it's just me, but there's also songs that have close friends on them where it did feel like putting together a band. I feel like it curbs that worry a little bit, because you trick yourself into believing that you're just actually jamming with your friends.”

Hell of a Summer

In case you missed it, Wolfhard also co-directed a comedy-horror film, Hell of a Summer with Billy Bryk. The film follows Jason (Fred Hechinger), a 24-year-old who still works as a summer camp counselor. He’s supposed to be interning at a law firm, but he gave it up to return to Camp Pineway for one last summer. There are other counselors at the camp besides him, but only Jason takes his job seriously. A mysterious, devil-masked killer targets the counselors one by one.

Wolfhard shared that he wrote “Choose the Latter” during post-production of the movie. Talk about multitasking and multitalented!

Finn Wolfhard - Choose the latter (Official Lyric Video)

The Legend of Ochi actor also shared how music influences his filming experience: “The score is always very important to me. I feel like because my life for so long has been on film sets and making stuff with other people, you learn so much. And those relationships and friendships definitely inspire different songs, because that's my personal life, being on a set. It's definitely a part of my identity.”