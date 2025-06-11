Bonnaroo 2025 Brings Four-Day Music Festival at 56 Cents Per Minute

The 2025 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival is coming back to Manchester, Tennessee, from June 12 to June 15. Fans who purchased select passes can arrive even earlier at the festival, as the festival campgrounds open to these pass holders as early as June 10 to get the four-day festivity started early! There are still tickets for Bonnaroo available, which remains an affordable option for music lovers, even with a mix of rising price points throughout the live entertainment industry.

A recent analysis ranks Bonnaroo as the 13th most affordable music festival in the U.S., with an estimated average cost of $400 for roughly 12 hours of performances — about 56 cents per minute. In comparison, Coachella tickets cost closer to 90 cents per minute, underscoring Bonnaroo's relative value.

Passes remain available at a range of price points. Four-day general admission starts at $480. Single-day ticket prices start at $169, with separate camping passes available for $130 and up.

The 2025 lineup features well over 100 performers across genres, including country, pop, hip-hop, and electronic. For example, Luke Combs, Tyler, the Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, and Hozier are among this year's headliners, all of whom display the range of styles represented at the festival.