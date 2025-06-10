Grammy Winner Chappell Roan Rocks Heart’s “Barracuda” at Primavera Sound in Barcelona

ContestsEvents
Chappell Roan performs onstage at the 67th annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
At Primavera Sound in Barcelona, fresh Grammy winner Chappell Roan stunned the crowd by performing Heart's classic "Barracuda." She slipped the fierce 1977 track into her June 7 set, right after singing "Hot To Go!"

The singer has now performed this rock staple three times. Her first take was at Austin City Limits 2024, where she called it "her favorite song," according to Consequence. She performed it again during her Midwest Princess tour stop in Iowa last fall before this third performance on Saturday.

In a recent interview, Roan said, "I think you have the best voice in rock... I was like, 'Actually, this is the coolest song ever. And I feel like a rock star!"

Her headlining set also included crowdpleasers "Naked in Manhattan" and "After Midnight," before she switched gears with "My Kink is Karma." "Pink Pony Club" closed the night with a bang.

Next up for the "Pink Pony Club" singer? An August trek with festival appearances across Europe and the UK. Mexico City's Corona Capital will mark her final 2025 show this November.

Since releasing her debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess in 2023, Roan has found success fast. At the 2025 Grammys, where she won Best New Artist, she spoke up for better artist pay and healthcare from record labels during her speech.

The original "Barracuda" song shot to No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1977. Meanwhile, Heart keeps the fire burning on their North American tour through late summer 2025.

Want to see the OGs performing live? You can find more details on their upcoming shows and full tour schedule on Heart's official tour page. You can also purchase tickets from there or from other ticketing platforms, such as Live Nation or Ticketmaster if they are sold out on their original website.

