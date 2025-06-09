Fans Worry About Ariana Grande’s Appearance in ‘Wicked: For Good’ Trailer

The latest trailer for Wicked: For Good sparked online discussions about Ariana Grande, as viewers took to social media to discuss her noticeably thin appearance.

Ariana returns as Glinda in this next chapter of the musical, with Cynthia Erivo playing Elphaba. The cast also includes Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum in major roles. But even with all that star power, much of the conversation is focused on how the 31-year-old singer looks.

"God the way she looks so SICKLY and pale now. It's so scary. And then in the second photo she looks so healthy, radiant and beautiful," one fan said, as seen in People.

Another wrote: "I feel so bad for commenting on her weight but it's so freaky how much weight she lost over the past few years. Her face is so bony and her face is insanely tiny now. I miss her old look in 2019."

Last year, Grande addressed weight comments head-on during a press tour for Wicked. She stood firm. saying: "I'm really lucky to have the support system that I have to know and trust that I'm beautiful." She also warned that such comments about body image were "dangerous" and could put others at risk.

The first Wicked movie was a huge success. The box office numbers hit $755.9 million worldwide, and critics noticed its brilliance, as the film earned 10 Oscar nominations. It took home two of the 10 awards for Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.

Yet not all feedback was positive. Some viewers picked apart the film's visuals. "The movie's lighting is too cold. For a universe like that it's kinda disappointing and sad," wrote one critic.

The sequel picks up right where the story left off. Two witches make choices that will change Oz forever - one becomes the infamous Wicked Witch of the West, and the other rises as Glinda, the beloved Good Witch of the North.

A sharp moment from last year's press events still sticks out. When asked about public misconceptions on a red carpet interview, Erivo cut through the noise: "I don't know what the common misconception is at all. That's not a fashion question."