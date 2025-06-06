Schiaparelli Makes Custom Western Look for Beyoncé’s Tour

For the closing show of her Cowboy Carter Tour at MetLife Stadium, Beyoncé stunned fans in a custom Schiaparelli piece that blended Western flair with high fashion. The star's choice marked another link between the singer and the fashion house.

Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the ensemble featured a bronze corset with visible boning paired with black velvet pants that had multiple silver buckles tracing its sides and waist. The horseshoe pattern added a Western flair to the look, breaking fashion rules in the best way possible.

The Grammy-winning artist accessorized with a dramatic black coat with black ostrich feathers swirled as a stole around her shoulders. A dark cowboy hat topped it off. These touches came straight from Schiaparelli's "Lone Star" line for the 2025-2026 Fall/Winter collection.

This wasn't her first collaboration with the brand. At the 2025 Grammys, she won big in their custom gold beaded dress when she received the Album of the Year and Best Country Album Award for Cowboy Carter, becoming the first Black woman to achieve this recognition.

"For her third show in Jersey, the star shook things up in an elevated denim-on-denim look by Brooklyn-based, Black-owned brand Telfar," noted Harper's Bazaar. The five nights in New Jersey saw her switch between many designers.

She's also worn pieces by Loewe, Burberry, Mugler, and Moschino on stage. As she heads to Europe for the next run of her ongoing tour, fans wait to see what she'll wear.

Beyoncé continues to work with Roseberry and Schiaparelli to showcase diverse looks, from magazine covers to world tours. Their collaboration demonstrates how music and high fashion blend and complement each other, with each show bringing something new to the stage.

As of now, the "Halo" singer is performing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. She'll also rock the stages in Paris, Houston, Washington D.C., and Atlanta before wrapping up at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.