Forbes Unveils 2025 List of America’s Richest Self-Made Women, Highlighting Celebrities’ Billion-Dollar Empires
Stars from show business struck gold in 2025. Forbes listed 16 entertainment figures on their list of America's wealthiest self-made women. Together, their combined worth increased to $14.1 billion from $13.3 billion the previous year, thanks to the addition of actress and singer Selena Gomez at No. 48.
At the peak stands Oprah Winfrey, with a net worth of $3.1 billion. Kim Kardashian holds second place at $1.7 billion, while Taylor Swift claims third with $1.6 billion. The bar for entry climbed steeply this year. You now need $350 million to even make the list.
Meanwhile, Taylor Swift is the only star on the list with significant gains this year. Her wealth jumped 23% after her Eras Tour brought in $2 billion. In a power move this May, she bought back the master recordings of her first six albums from Shamrock Capital.
Freshface Selena Gomez joined the list with a net worth of $700 million. Her Rare Beauty line shines bright, pulling $370 million in sales. The makeup brand is now valued at $1.3 billion.
Tough times hit some stars hard. Rihanna's worth dropped 29% to $1 billion as her brands struggled. Reese Witherspoon saw her production company's value sink to a third of its $900 million peak.
The music rights market cooled off fast. Katy Perry got $225 million for her songs in 2023. Now, such deals fetch 20-30% less. She sits in spot 97, worth a total of $360 million.
Madonna holds strong at $850 million. Beyoncé follows with $780 million, and Kylie Jenner sits at $670 million. Other notable figures include music icons Celine Dion ($570 million), Barbra Streisand ($510 million), and Dolly Parton ($450 million).
Some TV stars also joined the ranks. Judge Judy Sheindlin counts $580 million, Ellen DeGeneres has $450 million, and tennis champ-turned-producer Serena Williams nets $350 million.
These stars shine within Forbes' full list of 100 self-made women. Each built their fortune through hard work and talent, with no mention of inherited wealth. The list comprises business owners, company leaders, and stars who turned fame into gold.