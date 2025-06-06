Forbes Unveils 2025 List of America’s Richest Self-Made Women, Highlighting Celebrities’ Billion-Dollar Empires

Stars from show business struck gold in 2025. Forbes listed 16 entertainment figures on their list of America's wealthiest self-made women. Together, their combined worth increased to $14.1 billion from $13.3 billion the previous year, thanks to the addition of actress and singer Selena Gomez at No. 48.

At the peak stands Oprah Winfrey, with a net worth of $3.1 billion. Kim Kardashian holds second place at $1.7 billion, while Taylor Swift claims third with $1.6 billion. The bar for entry climbed steeply this year. You now need $350 million to even make the list.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift is the only star on the list with significant gains this year. Her wealth jumped 23% after her Eras Tour brought in $2 billion. In a power move this May, she bought back the master recordings of her first six albums from Shamrock Capital.

Freshface Selena Gomez joined the list with a net worth of $700 million. Her Rare Beauty line shines bright, pulling $370 million in sales. The makeup brand is now valued at $1.3 billion.

Tough times hit some stars hard. Rihanna's worth dropped 29% to $1 billion as her brands struggled. Reese Witherspoon saw her production company's value sink to a third of its $900 million peak.

The music rights market cooled off fast. Katy Perry got $225 million for her songs in 2023. Now, such deals fetch 20-30% less. She sits in spot 97, worth a total of $360 million.

Madonna holds strong at $850 million. Beyoncé follows with $780 million, and Kylie Jenner sits at $670 million. Other notable figures include music icons Celine Dion ($570 million), Barbra Streisand ($510 million), and Dolly Parton ($450 million).

Some TV stars also joined the ranks. Judge Judy Sheindlin counts $580 million, Ellen DeGeneres has $450 million, and tennis champ-turned-producer Serena Williams nets $350 million.