This Day in Top 40 History: June 5

June 5 is an extraordinary date, marking a significant day in the history of pop music. It's seen breakout singles that have helped transform unknown artists into icons, unforgettable chart wars, and various events that resonated with music fans worldwide.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Over the years, June 5 has witnessed several outstanding achievements, chart-topping hits, and momentous events that have left an enduring mark on the music world, including the following:

1965: The soundtrack to The Sound of Music began a remarkable 70-week run at the top of the U.K. album chart on this day. Its enduring popularity made it the year's best-selling album and contributed to its status as a classic in musical cinema.

2001: Alicia Keys released her debut studio album, Songs in A Minor. It featured her classical piano playing intermingled with R&B and soul sounds. It entered at No.1 on the Billboard 200 and won her five awards at the 44th Annual GRAMMY Awards in 2002, cementing her place as a powerful force in pop music.

2021: "Butter" by the South Korean boy band BTS debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It was their fourth No.1 hit in the U.S. within nine months. This achievement made them the fastest act to reach this milestone since Justin Timberlake in 2006-2007.

2007: Rihanna releases Good Girl Gone Bad, her third album. Her first single on this album is "Umbrella."

2010: Usher's hit single "OMG" featuring Will.i.am maintained its position at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the week ending June 5. The song's catchy hook and danceable beats contributed to its widespread popularity.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The music industry faced its share of changes and challenges on June 5, including:

1993: Mariah Carey marries music executive Tommy Mottola. The marriage would last four years.

1993: Country-pop artist Conway Twitty, known for his crossover hit "It's Only Make Believe," died due to complications from an abdominal aortic aneurysm. Twitty was instrumental in bridging the gap between country and pop music, and his passing was widely considered a great loss to the music world.

2004: Jennifer Lopez marries Marc Anthony in a secret ceremony. Their marriage would last ten years.

2017: Kesha tried to hug Jerry Seinfeld on the red carpet at David Lynch's 2017 benefit event. Seinfeld refused the hug and the story went viral.