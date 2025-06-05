Alex Warren’s ‘Ordinary’ Climbs to No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100, Becomes First Male Solo Artist to Top Chart in 2025

With 21 million streams and 44 million radio plays, Alex Warren's "Ordinary" shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week. The track moved up swiftly from its No. 4 position, making him the first male solo artist to top the chart in 2025.

"We wrote 'Ordinary' in December last year, started teasing it in January, and released it in February," Warren said in a statement noted in Variety. "In the music industry, that's a crazy fast turnaround, but we did that because we knew immediately how good it was. I've never had a song so quickly 'click' and I just had to put it out as soon as possible," he added.

After 16 weeks of steadily climbing up the chart, the song claimed the top spot. It is now the fifth new No. 1 of 2025, pushing Morgan Wallen and Tate McRae's "What I Want" down to the second spot.

"Ordinary"'s success didn't stop within the US borders. For five consecutive weeks, it has ruled the Billboard Global 200. British fans have kept it at No. 1 for an 11-week streak (nearly three months now) on the UK singles chart.

Warren's path to success started on TikTok. As part of Hype House, he built a strong social media following before Atlantic Records spotted his talent and signed him in 2022. His first album, You'll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 1), came out last fall.

This year's chart trends indicate that songs are taking longer to reach their peak. The average climb to No. 1 takes up to 10.2 weeks on average, which is the slowest pace yet of the 2020s.

But Alex Warren's success continues to grow. His latest single, "Bloodline," a collaboration with Jelly Roll, sits at No. 32 on the Billboard Hot 100, giving Warren two simultaneous top 40 hits. Last fall, his single "Burning Down" peaked at No. 69.

As of now, the 24-year-old singer-songwriter continues to build on this momentum by connecting and growing with his social media audience. "The drawback of a lot of musicians is that they don't necessarily understand social media. In my career, I have been so open with my friends who follow me," Warren told Billboard.