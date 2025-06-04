BottleRock 2025: Timberlake Takes the Stage, 4 Non Blondes Makes Epic Comeback After 30 Years

Justin Timberlake wrapped up his Forget Tomorrow World Tour with a final performance at BottleRock 2025 in Napa Valley. The festival also witnessed the return of 4 Non Blondes, who stepped back into the spotlight after a 30-year hiatus.

During their set, the crowd went wild when lead singer Linda Perry announced that the band plans to release their second album, which had been kept secret since the 1990s. As the first notes of "What's Up?" filled the air, thousands of voices joined as one.

On the Verizon Stage, Kate Hudson performed her new track "Glorious" with other classic hits. She put her own spin on "Voices Carry," sang her cover of "Bittersweet Symphony," and stunned with "Take a Picture," as noted by Loud Hailer Magazine.

Rising star Benson Boone, at 22, turned heads with his powerful stage moves. Between front flips off his piano and daring jumps into the photo pit, he kept fans on their feet during his performance of "Ghost Town" and "Beautiful Things."

The show had Green Day and Noah Kahan as headliners sharing main stage spots with Timberlake. Several new and veteran acts filled multiple stages across the Napa Valley Expo grounds.

Lauren Mayberry of CHVRCHES also delivered a captivating solo performance at the Verizon stage. She wowed with her cover of "Bittersweet Symphony" while speaking her mind on current events.

Between music sets, the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage sizzled with celebrity chefs showing off their culinary skills. Chefs Bobby Flay and Brooke Williamson teamed up with other talents, adding spice to the festival mix.