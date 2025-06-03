ContestsEvents
Steep Ticket Prices Push Fans to Watch ‘Grand National’ Tour From Outside Venues

Some Kendrick Lamar and SZA fans found a clever way to enjoy their show at Oracle Park without buying tickets. On May 27 (Thursday night), they gathered near Mission Bay…

(L-R) Kendrick Lamar and SZA perform onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Jamie Squire via Getty Images

Some Kendrick Lamar and SZA fans found a clever way to enjoy their show at Oracle Park without buying tickets. On May 27 (Thursday night), they gathered near Mission Bay in San Francisco to catch glimpses of the concert.

Through gaps in the stadium walls, people could watch the stage lights flash and screens glow. Some even danced on sidewalks while others sat on nearby steps to listen in. The open design of the ballpark made this possible.

As Hot New Hip Hop says, "Of course, this probably happens at any venue that's accessible outside for many different artists, so it's not like this is a new phenomenon. However, given absurd ticket prices for this trek and its artists' popularity right now, it's certainly a treat that many others were not able to access as easily."

The Neighborhood Talk also shared several clips of fans gathering around to enjoy the concert from afar on their Instagram.

Each night, both SZA and Kendrick Lamar mix things up with their hit songs. They perform solo acts and often team up with other top stars for duets. At SoFi Stadium, SZA recently surprised fans by bringing Justin Bieber on stage to sing "Snooze," and social media went wild over it.

The Grand National Tour will fill arenas across North America until June. Then the music moves to Europe, with stops planned in seven countries. German fans will get to see them first, while Swedish crowds will catch the final shows.

Both stars are on a roll right now. Their song "Luther" held the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for 13 weeks straight before Morgan Wallen and Tate McRae's "What I Want" took its place.

With concert tickets becoming increasingly expensive, fans are finding more ways to experience live music without spending a fortune. Some find spots in tall buildings, others watch from hills or parks. The San Francisco crowd just showed what's possible with a bit of creativity.

Want to catch some shows on the Grand National Tour before it ends? See details on upcoming show schedules and buy tickets from SZA's official tour page or Grandnationaltour.com.

