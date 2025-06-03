Miley Cyrus Shares ‘Tattoo Regret’—and Millennials & Gen Z Said, ‘Same, Girl’

In a revelation that made every inked Millennial and Gen Z clutch their forearm and whisper, “I was drunk, okay?”, Miley Cyrus recently opened up about her tattoo regret. Yes, the queen of reinvention, who once swung from a wrecking ball (and emotionally wrecked us in the process), is now side-eying some of her ink choices. And it seems she’s not the only one.

Miley Cyrus Reveals Regretting Some of her Tattoos

In an interview with The New York Times (via USA Today), Cyrus reveals she considers 80% of her tattoos a “mistake.” The “Flowers” singer said, “I love my dog. But like, I don't know. Just having a pitbull in every picture for the rest of my life is kind of intense.” However, unlike Pete Davidson, who has already started on his years-long journey to have his 200 tattoos erased, Cyrus admitted that she doesn’t “regret them enough to laser them,” still, there are a “few she could have done without.”

Tattoo Regret

In an interview with USA Today, Brooklyn-based tattoo artist Gabs Miceli shared that there are two types of tattoo regret. One is the “immediate regret” and the other comes later on “when you start to hit certain milestones in your life,” like getting married.

Miceli added, “I've seen some people who have loved their tattoos consistently the whole time they've had them. And then I've seen other people falter in their attraction to them soon after getting them.”