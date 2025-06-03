Miley Cyrus Shares ‘Tattoo Regret’—and Millennials & Gen Z Said, ‘Same, Girl’
In a revelation that made every inked Millennial and Gen Z clutch their forearm and whisper, “I was drunk, okay?”, Miley Cyrus recently opened up about her tattoo regret. Yes,…
In a revelation that made every inked Millennial and Gen Z clutch their forearm and whisper, “I was drunk, okay?”, Miley Cyrus recently opened up about her tattoo regret. Yes, the queen of reinvention, who once swung from a wrecking ball (and emotionally wrecked us in the process), is now side-eying some of her ink choices. And it seems she’s not the only one.
Miley Cyrus Reveals Regretting Some of her Tattoos
In an interview with The New York Times (via USA Today), Cyrus reveals she considers 80% of her tattoos a “mistake.” The “Flowers” singer said, “I love my dog. But like, I don't know. Just having a pitbull in every picture for the rest of my life is kind of intense.” However, unlike Pete Davidson, who has already started on his years-long journey to have his 200 tattoos erased, Cyrus admitted that she doesn’t “regret them enough to laser them,” still, there are a “few she could have done without.”
Tattoo Regret
Last year, tattoo regret became a popular conversation on TikTok after young women expressed their concern on how their tattoos would look during their wedding day. Some got Ephemeral tattoos, semi-permanent inks that were supposed to fade after a few months. However, some of them reported that their tattoos now look like “splotchy ink” and a “skin disease.”
In an interview with USA Today, Brooklyn-based tattoo artist Gabs Miceli shared that there are two types of tattoo regret. One is the “immediate regret” and the other comes later on “when you start to hit certain milestones in your life,” like getting married.
Miceli added, “I've seen some people who have loved their tattoos consistently the whole time they've had them. And then I've seen other people falter in their attraction to them soon after getting them.”
She also said that if you regret your tattoos to be “gentle with yourself” since you’re not the only one regretting their inks: “As humans, we are constantly changing, and what we like is constantly changing. That’s who you were at the time, and you should honor that person.”