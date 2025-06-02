Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Luther’ Rules Charts, Nears Record for Longest-Running No. 1 Rap Song

The hit track, "Luther," by Kendrick Lamar and SZA has dominated Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart for 22 straight weeks. It matches "Not Like Us," Lamar's previous chart-topper from last year. This achievement solidifies Lamar's status as a leading figure in hip-hop. He currently holds two of the top three longest-running No. 1s in the R&B/Hip-Hop category.

Fresh statistics show that the track pulled in 16.7 million streams across the U.S. from May 16 to May 22. While download sales hit 2,000, radio reached 60.5 million listeners.

"Luther" ruled the Billboard Hot 100 for 13 weeks straight, matching many classic hits from the 1990s, such as "The Boy Is Mine" and "End of the Road. Then, the track gave way to "What I Want" by Morgan Wallen and Tate McRae. If "Luther" returns to No. 1, it could match the 14-week record held by "Uptown Funk."

This marks another win for SZA's chart success. In 2022 and 2023, her single, "Kill Bill," spent 21 weeks at No. 1 before "Not Like Us" took the crown.

"Luther" includes sounds from Luther Vandross and Cheryl Lynn's 1982 take on "If This World Were Mine." It's from Lamar's sixth album, GNX, and the video hit screens on April 11.