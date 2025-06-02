Backpack Safety

It’s never too early to consider your child’s back health. A too-heavy backpack can create muscle strain in the neck, shoulder, or back while thin straps can cause tingling in the arms and shoulders. Oversized or wheeled backpacks can be a tripping hazard. According to US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) statistics between 2019 and 2021 there were an estimated annual average of 1,200 backpack-related injuries to children under 19 years old treated in emergency rooms.

A properly fitted and carried backpack will distribute weight evenly without strain to neck, shoulder, or back muscles. Does your student know and follow the guidelines for packing and wearing one safely?

The American Academy of Pediatrics’ HealthyChildren.org has tips on how to safely load and carry a backpack and how to choose the best one for your child.

When selecting a backpack, bigger is not always better. The bigger the bag, the more your child will carry! The best bag should be proportional to your child's height. The bottom of the backpack should rest in the curve of the lower back and go up to about one to two inches below the shoulders. A backpack should never sit more than four inches below the belly button.

Look for broad, padded shoulder straps that are adjustable to distribute weight evenly between the shoulders. A waist belt or chest strap help redistribute the weight of the backpack evenly across the body.

A full backpack shouldn't weigh more than 15% of your child's body weight. This means a child who weighs 100 pounds shouldn't have a backpack that weighs more than 15 pounds. If your child needs to lean forward to support the backpack's weight, then it's too heavy!

There is a ‘right’ and ‘wrong’ way to wear a backpack. The key to wearing a backpack safely is to put the weight evenly on the strongest muscles in the body — the back and abdominal muscles — so use both shoulder straps. Carrying a backpack over one shoulder can strain muscles. The backpack should rest in the middle of your child's back. Secure the waist or chest strap to keep it close to your child's body and distribute the weight more evenly.

When picking up their backpack, your child should bend their knees to avoid back strain.