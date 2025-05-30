Taylor Swift Called to Court in $400 Million Fight Between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni

Court papers landed on Taylor Swift's desk, pulling her into the bitter $400 million clash between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. The fight centers on their movie, It Ends With Us, according to May 2025 legal files.

"Taylor wants no part in this drama," a source close to the singer told People. The storm started when Lively filed sexual harassment claims against Baldoni last December.

Striking back hard, Baldoni slapped Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, with a massive lawsuit. He claims they smeared his name and tried to push him out of the project. He also claims Blake used her friendship with Taylor to get more control over the film.

Messages found during the case show Lively referring to Swift as one of her "dragons." This came up after Swift reportedly joined a script meeting at Lively's home in New York.

Taylor's team didn't stay silent. Her spokesperson responded to the subpoena issued by Baldoni's attorney, saying, "Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film."

All this drama put a pause on Taylor and Blake's decade-long friendship. "Their friendship has halted," a source told People. No one has seen them together since last October.

This makes people question whose side Gigi Hadid is picking as things get messier. "Gigi has always had a closer friendship with Taylor and stands by her," another source told Us Weekly.

In a surprising twist, Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, proposed a highly public setting for Lively's upcoming deposition to People. "Since Ms. Lively is open to testifying, let's make it count. Hold the deposition at MSG (Madison Square Garden), sell tickets or stream it, and donate every dollar to organizations helping victims of domestic abuse," he stated.

Judge Liman shut down a mid-May letter from Baldoni's side. They claimed Lively tried to pressure Swift into making a statement. The judge called it a cheap shot meant to stir up drama and cautioned against using court documents for media manipulation.