Sabrina Carpenter Spotted With Adorable Gold Retriever at Hollywood Hills Park Post-Breakup

At Hollywood Hills Park in LA, Sabrina Carpenter was spotted spending time with a tiny, fluffy addition to her family. The pop star personally walked the new Golden Retriever pup around the park on Wednesday, May 21.

While at the park, she met up with Merce Jessor and a small group of friends. Just Jared caught the sweet moments on camera. She wore a bright red mini dress for the outing, paired with white kitten heels and a brown Loewe bag slung over her shoulder.

While not much has been announced about the new guy, it seems Sabrina welcomed it to her pet family right before parting ways with Barry Keoghan, as Hola reports.

If it's truly her puppy, it won't be lonely since it'll be joining a lively bunch in Sabrina's home. There's Louie the Cavapoo, plus two British Shorthair cats named Benny and Bjorn.

Near the Hollywood sign, she snuggled and kissed her new dog, whose name remains unknown as she hasn't formally introduced it to fans on social media, as cameras clicked away.

Sabrina is taking some downtime between her tour stops to bond with her new pet. Her Short n' Sweet Tour just wrapped in Europe, bringing in $33.2 million. What's next for the "Espresso" singer? She's scheduled to perform in London in July and will return to US stages in October.

Last December marked the end of her one-year romance with ex-boyfriend Keoghan. The pair reportedly started dating in 2023 and ended their relationship late last year.