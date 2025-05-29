3 Thoughts We Had While Watching Jensen Ackles’ ‘Countdown’ Trailer

If you haven’t watched the trailer for Countdown, which racked up over 1 million views just a few hours after being uploaded, stop everything and watch it below. We’ll wait.

Countdown - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Okay, you back? Great. Now let’s try and gush about the suspenseful, action-packed chaos Jensen Ackles just delivered. It's like he’s trying to personally agitate us since June 25 can’t get here fast enough.

Jensen Ackles is One Fine LAPD Detective

Seeing Ackles as Mark Meachum, an LAPD detective, it is still difficult to separate him from his Supernatural role as Dean Winchester. He’s still out there saving people, only this time, it’s not from demons, wendigos, and jinns. It’s from a murderer, and possibly, terrorists (which is scarier, tbh). He’s still jumping off from cars, doing dangerous stunts, wearing leather jackets, and flirting with the ladies. There’s something about seeing him in a tactical vest and delivering police jargon that has us wondering if the crime rate in our neighborhood warrants police presence. Preferably his.

Jensen’s been busy after his 15-year stint on the supernatural fantasy TV show. He appeared as Ben/Soldier Boy in the Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys in Season 3 and guest-starred in Season 4. He reprised the role again in the fifth and final season. (He’s set to reunite with his Supernatural co-star Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins. Yay!) He is also set to star as the main lead in Vought Rising, a spin-off about his character, Soldier Boy.

The Cast’s Chemistry is Off the Charts

Aside from Ackles, the show also stars Jessica Camacho as Amber Oliveras, Violett Beane as Evan Shepherd, Eric Dane as Nathan Blythe, Uli Latukefu as Lucas Finau, and Elliot Knight as Keyonte Bell. Blythe recruited them since they are the best undercover agents from different law enforcement agencies. Their mission? To track down the murderer who killed a Department of Homeland Security officer. However, their investigation led them to a darker conspiracy, and they are now in a race to save millions of people.

High-Stakes, Action-Packed TV Series

If you’re a fan of high-stakes, action-packed series (and Ackles), this is a definite must-watch. The series only has 13 episodes, which means the story will also be fast-paced. If you liked the 2008 action movie Wanted, starring Angelina Jolie and James McAvoy, and the NBC drama series, Chicago Fire and the other installments in the Chicago franchise, Countdown is created by the same writer/creator, Derek Haas.