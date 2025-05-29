Billie Eilish Sweeps Seven AMAs; Janet Jackson, Rod Stewart Celebrated at Las Vegas Event

At the American Music Awards on May 26 in Las Vegas, Billie Eilish won big. The singer took home all seven awards she competed for. Janet Jackson received the Icon Award, and Rod Stewart earned lifetime achievement recognition.

The 23-year-old Eilish won the top prize for Artist of the Year. Her work, Hit Me Hard and Soft, earned Album of the Year, and "Birds of a Feather" won Song of the Year. "This is so crazy. I feel speechless. I wish I could be there tonight," Eilish said through a video message. Other nominees who missed the event include Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Sabrina Carpenter.

Jennifer Lopez started the show at the Fontainebleau resort. She danced for six minutes, mixing songs from nominated artists. Her act got attention when she kissed backup dancers during the show.

In a touching moment, Stewart's kids surprised him during his award presentation. Then, the 80-year-old sang "Forever Young," his hit from 1988.

Before getting her award, Jackson, 59, performed "Someone to Call My Lover" and "All for You." She stayed modest in her speech, saying, "I'm so grateful. I mean, no disrespect in any way, but I don't consider myself an icon."

Breaking new ground, Beyoncé won twice in country categories with "Cowboy Carter." Kendrick Lamar led with 10 nominations, and he won Favorite Hip-Hop Song for "Not Like Us."

After a two-year break, the show returned with fan voting. Gracie Abrams won New Artist, SZA took Favorite R&B Song and Female R&B Artist titles, and Eminem won Male Hip-Hop Artist.