This Day in Top 40 History: May 28

May 28 is a significant day in Top 40 music history. This date has seen pop songs climb the charts, albums set records, and artists reach career-defining moments. Whether through a first breakout debut, demonstrative stops on a tour, or a shift within the industry, May 28 has contributed to present-day pop music history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

May 28 has more than just chart accomplishments in the pop world, including:

1983: Irene Cara achieved No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Flashdance... What a Feeling," starting a six-week reign at the top. The infectious dance hit won the Academy Award for Best Original Song and a GRAMMY for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These notable releases and performances occurred on May 28:

2021: DMX's posthumous release of Exodus was published. The album features numerous collaborations with artists such as Jay-Z and Alicia Keys, honoring DMX's contributions as a dedicated rap and pop music artist.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The music industry has seen its share of shifts and challenges, and May 28 had these changes happen:

2024: Post Malone and Morgan Wallen's collaborative single "I Had Some Help" kept its top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This showcased the blending of pop and country music and highlighted authentic artistic representation in music.

