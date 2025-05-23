Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Postpartum Struggles, Motherhood, and Shutting Out the Noise

Hailey Bieber is speaking candidly about the emotional, physical, and mental toll of postpartum life while also pushing back against relentless online speculation about her marriage and body. In a recent interview with Vogue, Bieber revealed new details about the August 2024 birth of her son, Jack, describing it as "the hardest thing I've ever done."

Her labor was medically induced after her amniotic fluid began leaking at 39 weeks. She opted out of an epidural, relying instead on Pitocin and a Foley balloon, an experience she described as extremely uncomfortable. "I trust my doctor with my life," she said. "And so I had peace that I knew she would never let anything happen to me. But I was bleeding really badly, and people die, and the thought crosses your mind."

Bieber also reflected on the intense vulnerability she felt after giving birth. "Being postpartum is the most sensitive time I've ever gone through. And to be doing that all the while going on the internet every day…I cannot even begin to explain it," she said.

Despite the scrutiny, Hailey said she's found strength in her support system, including her husband Justin Bieber. "I've learned so much from Justin, really. He's been doing this literally since he was a child...He was like, 'Baby, trust me, I've been here before many, many times. You're not going to win. There is no winning.' "

Addressing constant body commentary, Hailey said, "When people talk about 'bouncing back'—back where, because my hips are wider, my boobs are actually bigger than they were before... You're not the same person that you were before. You change head to toe."

She also cited Ariana Grande's empowering statement about ignoring body shaming: "It was so true to me when she said that. I am in a space where I just don't accept it...We don't have to allow those things into our space if we don't want to."