Beyoncé Drops $300,000 on Hair and Makeup for Daughters on Cowboy Carter Tour

Beyoncé reportedly spent around $300,000 on styling for Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter as they join her Cowboy Carter Tour, which started on April 28 in Los Angeles.

A tour logistics expert close to Beyoncé's team revealed in The U.S. Sun that the superstar spent $18,000 hiring two makeup artists for Blue Ivy's looks. These professionals earn about $4,000 daily and split time with Rumi when she performs.

The total makeup bill for the 32 shows in the tour is estimated to reach $120,000. Hair is another big spend, as the two stylists hired on set earn $5,000 per day. They work with Beyoncé's $65,000 worth of luxury products, custom pieces, and gold accessories.

There's also a stylist dedicated to picking outfits just for the kids, which reportedly costs another $120,000 for all shows.

"The tour is not that long, but there are many shows in the same cities, which simplifies a lot of things and also makes it easier for the kids to be part of the show," the source clarified to The U.S. Sun.

"For them, the expenses are pretty important. A lot of money has been spent on makeup artists, on products and stylists who are paid very well during that tour to help the girls."

When not on stage, the girls are living it up in fancy spots. They'll spend three nights in Paris at the luxurious Four Seasons George V, where rooms cost $15,200 a night.

Blue and Rumi are taking turns in the spotlight. While Blue Ivy dances during "America Has a Problem," Rumi steps out for "Protector." The 7-year-old is becoming more confident watching her big sister.

Their grandma, Tina Knowles, even shared on Instagram: "The way she watches Blue and mirrors her every move... you can tell she's taking notes."

Despite being on tour, the girls are still keeping up with school. In an interview with GQ, Beyoncé shared, "My kids come with me everywhere I go. They come to my office after school, and they are in the studio with me. They are in dance rehearsals. It's natural that they would learn my choreography."