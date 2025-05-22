ContestsEvents
Ariana Grande Drops UFO-Themed Music Video for ‘Supernatural’

A striking new music video for "Supernatural" hit screens on Monday, May 19.

Ariana Grande attends the 97th Annual Oscars Nominees Dinner at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on February 25, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
A striking new music video for "Supernatural" hit screens on Monday, May 19. The footage shows Ariana Grande walking through a wrecked city with scenes of alien contact, mirroring the visuals from her Brighter Days Ahead short film. In the finale scene Republic Records just made public, you can see her drift skyward into an alien craft's beam.

"This love's possessing me, but I don't mind at all. It's taking over me. Don't wanna fight the fall," sings Grande in lyrics of "Supernatural."

She co-directed the music video with Christian Breslauer, and the piece fits into her Brighter Days Ahead film. In it, she plays Peaches, a woman trying to scrub away memories of a past love. The plot nods to Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

"When we are young, sometimes we want to erase certain things or rewrite certain things that seem painful to us in the moment, but when we grow older, we would do anything to relive those moments," said Grande in an Instagram video.

"Supernatural" is the fourth single from her Eternal Sunshine album, which dropped on March 8 last year. The record shot straight to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, with 227,000 units sold in week one.

This track follows "Yes, And?", "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)", and a duet with Penn Badgley titled "The Boy is Mine." In March, six new songs were added to the original album in the expanded Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead version.

