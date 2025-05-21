Lisa’s ‘Priceless’ Lands at No. 76 on Billboard Hot 100, Equals K-pop Solo Records

ContestsEvents
Lisa performs at Sahara Tent 2025 at the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 18, 2025 in Indio, California.
Lisa from Blackpink just made the Billboard Hot 100 list again. This time, she landed at No. 76 on the Hot 100 with "Priceless," the new track from her collab with Maroon 5. That's her sixth time on the chart, tying with fellow member Jennie's record for the most entries by a K-pop female soloist.

The song puts Lisa in the same league as BTS stars Jimin and V, who also have six Hot 100 entries. Jung Kook, J-Hope, and the other BTS members are just ahead with seven hits each on the chart.

"Priceless" is also making moves on other music charts. It debuted at No. 17 on Adult Pop Airplay and No. 26 on Pop Airplay. Lisa now shares a milestone with BTS and Jung Kook, as they're tied for the most Adult Pop Airplay spots among K-pop acts.

With this hit, Lisa just surpassed her Blackpink member Rosé in Adult Pop Airplay rankings. Rosé had two tracks on there before with "Apt." featuring Bruno Mars and "Toxic Till the End," but "Priceless" was Lisa's third entry.

Before "Priceless," Lisa delivered other hits. including "Money," "Born Again," "Rockstar," "New Woman," and "Lalisa." All of these came before her first solo album, Alter Ego, which added to her wins in 2025.

"Priceless" also shot to No. 23 on Billboard Global Excl. U.S. and claimed the No. 40 spot on the Global 200. These counts bring her total to four and six appearances on these lists, respectively.

Lisa has also been smart about collaborations. Working with stars like Rosalía, Doja Cat, and Raye has helped her break into new markets. The collaborations paid off big for Lisa and contributed to her global hits, showing how joining forces with other artists can push your career forward.

