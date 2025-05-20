This Day in Top 40 History: May 20

May 20 is a significant date in the history of Top 40 music. From chart-topping hits to a mind-blowing festival, events from this day have contributed to the evolution of pop music. Read on to discover some of these.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

May 20 has witnessed the release of several history-making No. 1 hit singles:

1989: Paula Abdul's "Forever Your Girl" began a two-week reign at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. This was her second chart-topping single and solidified her pop star status.

Notable Recordings and Performances

In addition to chart successes, May 20 has witnessed exceptional recordings and performances that have significantly contributed to the world of music:

2011: The Hangout Music Festival was held on May 20-22 in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The event brought together diverse people and music genres and featured many acts, including Paul Simon, The Black Keys, and Cee-Lo Green.

The Hangout Music Festival was held on May 20-22 in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The event brought together diverse people and music genres and featured many acts, including Paul Simon, The Black Keys, and Cee-Lo Green. 2023: The American Top 40 saw "Calm Down" by Rema and Selena Gomez at No. 1, followed by "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus and Miguel's "Sure Thing."

Industry Changes and Challenges

The music industry has faced challenges on May 20 in previous years:

1998: Frank Sinatra, one of the most popular and influential artists of all time, was laid to rest in Beverly Hills. Many celebrities and family members, including Tony Bennett, Liza Minnelli, and Jack Nicholson, attended the memorial service.

