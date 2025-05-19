Pedro Pascal Suggests ‘Materialists’ Co-Star Dakota Johnson Start an OnlyFans Account

Ah, Pedro Pascal. Our favorite Internet Daddy is at it again. This time, he's dishing out unconventional career advice to his Materialists co-star Dakota Johnson. During an interview, Johnson spilled that Pascal casually suggested that she should maybe, possibly, definitely start an OnlyFans account.

Yes. You read that right. Daddy said what he said.

Dakota Johnson: “Should I Do That?”

After Lily Allen admitted that her OnlyFans account made her more money than her music, we should all follow her footsteps (literally). Now, this might be what gave Pascal an idea and suggested it to Johnson.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress told Elle UK, “Pedro Pascal told me that I should have an OnlyFans and that I could just like wiggle my toe and make money. Should I do that?” Johnson admitted to having no idea about the platform: “I don't know anything about that. I don't know. OnlyFans is the place where people go to watch people do weird things? Are OnlyFans models hot? Are they different to regular models?”

She did say she’s curious about it: “I feel like I would look at OnlyFans models on Instagram if I knew how to do that. It sounds interesting. Sounds intriguing.”

Johnson on Her Friendship with Pedro Pascal

The co-stars also talked about their friendship when Pascal interviewed Johnson for Elle. Pascal recounted their first meeting, which Johnson did not remember. Pascal said, “It was the Golden Globes 2014. It wasn't during the ceremony; it was the after bit, when they usher you out and you go directly into some kind of HBO party. You knew Sarah [Paulson] and so [you] met me, and you were on your own. They probably wouldn't give you a plus-one. So, we banded together, and we looked after you.”

However, Pascal was less than enthused seeing her again during the Met Gala because “I had a moment of feeling a little stupid because it was like, ‘Oh, she doesn't remember me.’” Johnson tried to explain her side, comparing the Gala to The Twilight Zone, “I don't know what the f--- is going on. I don't feel I connect with any human beings in a real way; it's like going into some sort of vortex.”

All’s well between the two now, and it’s just pure love. Johnson said, “This is maybe the 37th time we've had this conversation. The 37th time Pedro makes me feel like an absolute piece of s--- for not remembering him.”

She did butter him up and admitted that her first impression of him was, "'Wow, this guy is so cool. What a nice man that I've definitely never met before.' And then I loved you very quickly."