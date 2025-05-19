Billie Eilish and Katy Perry Calls Out Fake AI-Generated Met Gala Photos

While everyone was talking about Billie Eilish's Met Gala look, she wasn't even in New York. She was performing live in Amsterdam, thousands of miles from the fashion event. The photos? Just AI tricks.

"Seeing people talk about what I wore to this year's Met Gala being trash... I wasn't there! That's AI. I had a show in Europe that night. Let me be! I wasn't even there!" Billie shared on her Instagram story.

The star lit up Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome with back-to-back shows on May 4 and 5. She stuck around for one more electric performance on May 7. The 2025 Met Gala was on May 6, so she couldn't have attended.

The internet went wild over two fake pictures. One showed her in an oversized navy blazer accented with fake roses. In another, she supposedly wore a black corset topped with feathers. Social media critics picked apart these outfits that never even left a computer screen.

She's not the only one AI gagged. Katy Perry also had fake Met Gala pics floating around. She set things straight by posting the AI picture on Instagram with the caption, "Couldn't make it to the MET, I'm on The Lifetimes Tour (see you in Houston tomorrow IRL!!!) P.s. this year I was actually with my mom so she's safe from the bots but I'm praying for the rest of y'all."

Eilish has graced the Met Gala three times since 2021. At just 19, she made history as the youngest co-chair. Her last real appearance was in 2023 when she stunned in Simone Rocha's design for the Karl Lagerfeld theme.