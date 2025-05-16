Unexpected Twists: Rock, Country, and Indie Artists Reimagine The Weeknd Songs

The Weeknd is a Canadian singer/songwriter known for his distinctive blend of contemporary, pop, and R&B music. Over his career, he's sold over 75 million records and earned seven diamond certifications for his singles. The Weeknd's songs have inspired a slew of genre-bending covers that offer a fresh take on well-known favorites.

1. Country Twist: "Blinding Lights" by Tebey

Canadian-American country music singer Tebey put an intriguing twist on "Blinding Lights" in 2024 by turning it into a country song that sounds straight out of the '90s. Champion of the Canadian Country Singing Contest's 14-and-under division in 1996 and 1998, Tebey calls upon the lighthearted country airs of the earlier era as he gives new life to this classic Weeknd hit. The original version of "Blinding Lights" was a seven-time platinum song and the first to hold a place in the Billboard Hot 100's top 10 for a whole year.

2. Rock Rendition: "The Hills" by Brightwell

The original version of "The Hills" topped the Billboard Hot 100 list for six weeks. Billboard wrote, "The Weeknd goes back to basics with 'The Hills,' an ode to drug-induced, illicit booty calls." The murky song hits an almost discordant note that manages to hit the ear perfectly. In 2015, the band Brightwell did a rock cover of "The Hills" just four months after its initial release. Brightwell's cover inserts heavy guitar riffs over the original song's trap beats and takes a rougher approach to the vocals that screams to a crescendo you can't miss.

3. Indie-Pop Take: "Starboy" by Blondfire & Family of the Year

When The Weeknd released the album “Starboy,” all 18 tracks charted on the Billboard Hot 100. Billboard ultimately ranked the song "Starboy" fourth on their list of the 100 Best Pop Songs of 2016. Blondfire & Family of the Year did a dreamy indie pop cover of the song. The airy vocals and rich harmonies completely redefine "Starboy," making it a must-listen for any fan.

4. Jazz Interpretation: "Can't Feel My Face" by Casey Abrams

The original version of "Can't Feel My Face" by the Weeknd was an instant hit for its Michael Jackson-esque sound. It hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and Bustle entertainment editor Mallory Carra called it "the official song of Summer 2015." The smooth pop piece gets a fresh feel in Casey Abrams's lounge-style jazz cover published by Postmodern Jukebox. Casey Abrams is best known for placing sixth on season 10 of “American Idol.” His smooth cover puts a full jazz band behind his rich vocals, kicking the song into a sleek swing rhythm.

5. Classical Rendition: "Earned It" by Synchronicity Strings and more

"Earned It" was the lead single on the “Fifty Shades of Grey” soundtrack in 2015 and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song has been adapted into several orchestral renditions. Synchronicity Strings played it as a string quartet, and The Symphonic Pops published a full orchestral rendition. Violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa featured a classical cover with a jazzy twist on his album "Timeless, Vol. 1." These covers maintain the sensuous feel of the song while adding extra depth and interest in the form of rich, dramatic string lines.

6. Metal Version: "Save Your Tears" by Diego Teksuo

"Save Your Tears" was originally released in 2020 and peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 list. Its pop feel and power chords create a catchy melody that's ideal for remixing. In 2021, Ariana Grande released a remix that hit No. 1 on the Hot 100. Diego Teksuo did an intriguing metal cover of "Save Your Tears" that jumps from smooth vocals to heavy metal screaming. The song gets added weight with a full metal band behind the rendition that creates an entirely new experience.

7. Funk Interpretation: "I Feel It Coming" by Scary Pockets featuring Laura Mace

"I Feel It Coming" won the 2018 BMI R&B/Hip Hop Song of the Year. It peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent 26 weeks total on the list. The song gets a fresh feel covered by the funk band Scary Pockets featuring Laura Mace. Some of the original's slippery smooth vocals enjoy extra attitude with the octave-jumping skill and distinctive styling added by the female vocalist.

8. Pop-Rock Take: "Often" by Wesley Stromberg

"Often" is best known for its music video, which won Video of the Year and Best Director in the 2015 Much Music Video Awards. The original has distinctly alternative R&B roots. The sound gets a slight update in the pop rock stylings of Wesley Stromberg. It was also covered by SoMo, with a poppier feel and dance-worthy tempo.

9. EDM Remix: "Wicked Games" by BOMBAYS

"Wicked Games" came out as a single in 2011. It didn't garner as much attention as other songs from the Weeknd, but its smooth R&B sounds gave way to an intriguing remix. BOMBAYS turned "Wicked Games" into an immersive EDM remix that makes it the perfect party song for your next rave.

10. A Cappella Rendition: "Call Out My Name" by Cat Calabrese

"Call Out My Name" was a largely unimpressive release compared to other hits by The Weeknd. The Guardian described it as "beige boo-hoo balladry." However, the song gets new life in an a cappella rendition by Cat Calabrese. The pop vocalist sings "Call Out My Name" like a breath of fresh air, relying solely on her voice and a little bit of supportive reverb to deliver a charming listening experience.

The Weeknd's Music: A Canvas for Creative Reinterpretation