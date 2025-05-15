ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Kelly Clarkson Returns to the Stage, Reevaluates Priorities

Kelly Clarkson made a strong return to the stage on May 9, performing her first full concert in six months, a 90-minute set in Atlantic City that included classics like…

Jennifer Eggleston
Kelly Clarkson performs onstage during the 2024 Rock &amp; Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson made a strong return to the stage on May 9, performing her first full concert in six months, a 90-minute set in Atlantic City that included classics like "Since U Been Gone," "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)," and "Because of You." After coming off a long layoff, it was a special time for Kelly to reunite with her band and fans. “We haven't done a show in a while, y'all, 'cause I have a talk show. It's like a whole other job,” Clarkson said onstage, before adding that being a single mother also keeps her busy.

Clarkson's return to live music signals a renewed focus on her roots as a performer, even as she continues to juggle a packed schedule. She recently announced a new Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace, set to run from July 4 through Nov. 15. She will also appear on The Voice Season 27 finale, airing May 20, reaffirming her strong presence across television and music.

Behind the scenes, Clarkson is reportedly contemplating a major shift. In April, an industry source told reporters, “Kelly's number one priority is her children, and they always will be. The show is grueling. It's a whole lot of work, and I hear that Kelly would like to spend more time down South.” Clarkson shares a similar sentiment, indicating she has many things on her mind. She has stated that her obligations to her talk show cause her to miss important aspects of her children's lives, such as baseball practice and school events.

The Kelly Clarkson Show has just celebrated its 1,000th episode, has accumulated 22 Daytime Emmy Awards, and is going strong. Clarkson's candid remarks on stage and in interviews suggest that she is likely reassessing her future and may want to step away from the show permanently, allowing her to spend more time with her family at home.

Despite the personal and professional changes, Clarkson continues to create new music. She has recently released a new single from a hit TV series, indicating that she has some creative energy as she considers her next move in her career.

Kelly ClarksonThe Voice
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’ Album: Ranking and Analyzing All 18 Songs
MusicTaylor Swift’s ‘Lover’ Album: Ranking and Analyzing All 18 Songs
Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s ‘Luther’ Dominates with 12-Week Run at No. 1
MusicKendrick Lamar and SZA’s ‘Luther’ Dominates with 12-Week Run at No. 1Jennifer Eggleston
Joe Jonas Draws 1,000 Fans to Fort Worth Pop-Up Show, Announces New Album Coming in May
MusicJoe Jonas Draws 1,000 Fans to Fort Worth Pop-Up Show, Announces New Album Coming in MayJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect