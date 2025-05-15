Kelly Clarkson Returns to the Stage, Reevaluates Priorities

Kelly Clarkson made a strong return to the stage on May 9, performing her first full concert in six months, a 90-minute set in Atlantic City that included classics like "Since U Been Gone," "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)," and "Because of You." After coming off a long layoff, it was a special time for Kelly to reunite with her band and fans. “We haven't done a show in a while, y'all, 'cause I have a talk show. It's like a whole other job,” Clarkson said onstage, before adding that being a single mother also keeps her busy.

Clarkson's return to live music signals a renewed focus on her roots as a performer, even as she continues to juggle a packed schedule. She recently announced a new Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace, set to run from July 4 through Nov. 15. She will also appear on The Voice Season 27 finale, airing May 20, reaffirming her strong presence across television and music.

Behind the scenes, Clarkson is reportedly contemplating a major shift. In April, an industry source told reporters, “Kelly's number one priority is her children, and they always will be. The show is grueling. It's a whole lot of work, and I hear that Kelly would like to spend more time down South.” Clarkson shares a similar sentiment, indicating she has many things on her mind. She has stated that her obligations to her talk show cause her to miss important aspects of her children's lives, such as baseball practice and school events.

The Kelly Clarkson Show has just celebrated its 1,000th episode, has accumulated 22 Daytime Emmy Awards, and is going strong. Clarkson's candid remarks on stage and in interviews suggest that she is likely reassessing her future and may want to step away from the show permanently, allowing her to spend more time with her family at home.