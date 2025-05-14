Taylor Swift’s Website Changes Fuel American Music Awards Announcement Buzz

Following a couple of signs online, speculation is spreading and getting Swifties excited again. Fans think there is a chance that Taylor Swift may return to the American Music Awards on May 26. The speculations began once Swift made a surprise update to her official website, which allowed fans to join, along with several other possible signs.

One viral post from @kaiamal13 on X (formerly Twitter) highlighted symbolic Easter eggs: "the 12 stones in taylor's earrings at the grammys, 12D's in her instagram caption, her store spelling out AMAS, 12 items on sale for 26% (the amas are on the 26th), TN capitalizing a caption to spell out AMAS…"

Swift's fans are known for decoding hidden messages, and many believe the clues point to an announcement of Reputation (Taylor's Version), particularly given her six AMA nominations this year, including Artist and Album of the Year. The date, May 26, also carries significance: 2 + 6 + 2 + 0 + 2 + 5 equals 17, and 1 + 7 equals 8 — a significant number from the Folklore era. Even more compelling is that the AMAs fall on the 13th anniversary of Swift's first Album of the Year win, with 13 being her lucky number.

It has been four years since Swift last appeared at the AMAs, and the anticipation of her potential return is electrifying. To add to the excitement, paparazzi just caught Swift out with Travis Kelce at Talulah's Garden in Philadelphia, fueling speculation that they are either visiting family or planning something in advance of upcoming events.

Jennifer Lopez, returning for a second time, will host this year's AMAs. The event will feature a charitable partnership with the Easy Day Foundation to aid veterans transitioning into civilian life.