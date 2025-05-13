How Lady Gaga Redefined Music Collaboration One Icon at a Time

Few artists have consistently demonstrated diversity in their art form and continue to remain versatile, but one artist managed to make everyone go ga-ga with her chart-topping songs and collaborations. That artist is Lady Gaga.



Whether it's pop, jazz, or EDM, Lady Gaga's hit singles have cemented her reputation as a cultural force and musical powerhouse. Her collaborations with other popular artists, which result in songs that are a kaleidoscope of sounds and styles, are further evidence of her greatness in the industry.



This article explores some of her most iconic collaborations, from Beyoncé to Tony Bennett, moments that not only expanded her artistic range but helped shape 21st-century music.

Pop Powerhouse: Lady Gaga and Beyoncé

When Lady Gaga and Beyoncé joined forces to create and release "Telephone" in 2010, the result was nothing short of a pop culture explosion. It became the first all-female collaboration to top two million downloads. Originally written with Britney Spears in mind, the track eventually became part of Gaga's The Fame Monster. Its catchy beats and bold lyrics led to "Telephone" debuting at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming a commercial success.

“Telephone” received a GRAMMY nomination, and its music video, a nine-minute mini-movie, gained over half a million views on YouTube in just 12 hours.



Jonas Akerlund directed the video, which starred Gaga and Beyoncé as criminals on a raucous, fashion-forward rampage. The inspirations behind the video were Kill Bill and Thelma and Louise. Its aesthetics, fashion-forward imagery, and outspoken queerness resonated deeply with their LGBTQ+ fans.



With Beyoncé's dominant presence and Gaga's theatrical flair, the partnership was a moment of mutual elevation and evidence that two pop stars could share the limelight and shine even brighter together.

The Jazz Journey Between Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett

Lady Gaga took a break from her pop persona in 2014 and teamed up with jazz legend Tony Bennett to create some jazz magic. Their artistic relationship began in 2011 when they first performed “The Lady Is a Tramp” at a charity gala, sparking a chemistry that would blossom into two full-length albums.

Cheek to Cheek debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2014, earning a GRAMMY for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album and breaking records as Bennett, at 88, became the oldest artist to achieve a No. 1 album. For Gaga, it marked a new milestone — becoming the first female artist with three No. 1 albums in the 2010s in the U.S.



Their follow-up album, Love for Sale from 2021, was a tribute to Cole Porter. It earned five GRAMMY nominations and won Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. The last time they performed or collaborated was at Radio City Music Hall as Bennett faced Alzheimer's.



Gaga's jazz work with Bennett highlighted her rich vocal ability, earned her praise from jazz purists, and opened her music to an older, more traditional audience.

The Country Crossover

Gaga took yet another detour in 2016 when she released Joanne, a collection of Americana, folk, and country tunes. Songs such as "Million Reasons," "A-YO," and "Joanne" revealed a more unguarded, unfiltered Gaga. However, no single musician directly collaborated to create this record. Joanne included collaborations with producers Mark Ronson and country songwriter Hillary Lindsey.

The elaborate outfits and synth-heavy music had vanished. Intimate narrative, soulful singing, and acoustic guitars took their place. By creating and releasing Joanne, Gaga demonstrated how she could expand as an artist and showcased her skill as a songwriter. She not only broadened her personal horizons but also pushed the limits of what a pop superstar might be by exploring other sound realms.

Electronic Dance Music: Lady Gaga's Return to Her Roots

After Joanne, Gaga got her listeners back on the dance floor with Chromatica in 2020, an album with EDM-pop roots.



Its lead single, “Rain on Me,” featured Ariana Grande and became an instant hit. The track debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it the first all-female collaboration to debut at the top spot. It also became one of the most-streamed song in the summer of 2020. The song's message of resilience, paired with a futuristic music video filled with dystopian visuals and synchronized choreography, resonated with fans worldwide.

Gaga also teamed up with global K-pop sensations BLACKPINK on “Sour Candy,” blending English and Korean lyrics over a slick house beat. These collaborations reaffirmed Gaga's prowess in the electronic space and her knack for bridging global pop cultures.

Lady Gaga on the Big Screen

Gaga's most emotionally raw and career-defining collaboration came not with a fellow pop star but with actor-director Bradley Cooper in 2018's A Star Is Born. Her portrayal of Ally earned her widespread acclaim as an actress, but it was her duet “Shallow” that truly left a mark.

The song soared to the top of global charts and earned her an Oscar, a GRAMMY, a BAFTA, and a Golden Globe, making Gaga the first person to win all four in a single year. Her performance in A Star Is Born blended her pop expertise with stripped-back, soul-stirring vocal performances, capturing vulnerability and authenticity in a way few had seen before.



This collaboration launched her as a serious actress and confirmed that Gaga's talent extended well beyond the stage.

The Impact and Legacy of Lady Gaga's Diverse Collaborations

Lady Gaga's diverse music genres — pop, jazz, country, EDM, and cinema — and her ability to excel across them, set her apart as one of the most multifaceted performers of her generation. Not only has it brought her critical and commercial success, but it's also challenged the music industry's notions of what a pop artist can be.