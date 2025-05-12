Miley Cyrus on Reuniting With Dad Billy Ray and Instagram Drama with Mom Tish: ‘Family is My Priority Above All Else’

Miley Cyrus is addressing recent speculations about her family. The Cyrus family has been in the news in the past for feud rumors, which started when Billy Ray and Tish split. Reports also circulated how Billy Ray has thought of taking legal action against Trace. The eldest Cyrus sibling penned an open letter to the family’s patriarch, something Billy Ray did not like.

However, it seems the Cyrus family is starting to heal, beginning with Miley’s reunion with the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer.

Miley Cyrus Attends Brother Braison’s Birthday Party

Miley reuniting with her dad is not the only news that involved the “Wrecking Ball” singer earlier this week. With news of her seeing Billy Ray, Miley also addressed the rumor that her mother, Tish, allegedly unfollowed her on Instagram. She wrote on her Instagram Stories (via the New York Post), “I rarely comment on rumors, but my mama and I are too tight for anything to ever come between us. She’s my best friend. Like a lot of moms, she doesn’t know how to work her phone and somehow unfollowed me — simple, coincidental, and uninteresting.”

She added, “My dad and I have had our challenges over the years. Now, in my thirties, family is my priority above all else. I’m at peace knowing bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing. Grateful for the good health and love that flows through my family.”

Billy Ray posted on his Instagram a photo of him, Braison, Miley, and the singer’s partner, Max Morando. The country singer simply captioned the photo with, “Happy Birthday Braison!!!!!”

Tish on Unfollowing Miley

Tish also addressed the Instagram drama and posted on X, “no idea how that happened but it’s fixed now!” She added, “I would never unfollow Miley, her and I are as close as we’ve always been.”