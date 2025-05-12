Kendrick Lamar Dominates BET Awards 2025 with Ten Nominations

ContestsEvents
Kendrick Lamar accepts the Record of the Year award for "Not Like Us" onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Winter via Getty Images

BET recently announced its nominees for the 2025 BET Awards, and Kendrick Lamar is leading with 10 nominations, which is more than any other artist this year. Right behind him are Doechii, Drake, Future, and GloRilla, each with six nods. 

Kendrick's nominations cover multiple categories, including "Not Like Us" for Video of the Year and GNX for Album of the Year. He's also in the Best Collaboration category for his joint single with Future and Metro Boomin, "Like That," as well as SZA collabs "30 for 30" and "Luther." All three songs, "Not Like Us," "Luther," and "Like That," are also competing for the Viewer's Choice Award.

Drake's in the race too, with nominations for Album of the Year ($ome $exy $ongs 4 U), Video of the Year ("Family Matters"), and Viewer's Choice ("Nokia"). He's also competing for Best Male Artist in both R&B/Pop and Hip Hop.

Fresh talent Doechii's six nods include her latest album, Alligator Bites Never Heal, running for Album of the Year, and "Denial is a River" vying for both Video of the Year and Viewer's Choice. She's also up for Best Female Hip Hop Artist and Best Collaboration for "Alter Ego" ft. JT.

Also up for Best Female artist is GloRilla, who picked up nominations for Album of the Year (Glorious), Viewer's Choice for "TGIF," and a BET Her Award for "In My Bag" with Flo.

Future is also in the six-nod group, thanks to his collab with Metro Boomin on We Don't Trust You, which is now competing for Album of the Year. He's up for Best Male Hip Hop Artist and Best Group (with Metro Boomin and Future). His hit single "Like That" might also help him win Best Collaboration and Viewer's Choice Award.

Other artists, like Metro Boomin, scored five nominations, SZA and The Weeknd scored four each, and Ayra Starr, Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, and Playboi Carti received three BET nods.

You can watch the BET Awards 2025 live on June 9 at 8 PM ET on BET. As the show celebrates its 25th anniversary, former 106 & Park hosts will reunite on stage, and Kevin Hart will host the night.

Queen QuadriWriter
