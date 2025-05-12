Dua Lipa’s GRAMMY Success: Boosting Global Fame and Shaping Her Career

Anyone listening to Top 40 radio has heard Dua Lipa's "Love Again," "Kiss and Make Up," "Houdini, and "Training Season." Dua Lipa's distinctive husky voice and blend of pop, disco, and dance music captivated pop fans. In 2019, she won her first GRAMMY Award for Best New Artist.

Winning this first of many awards caught everyone's attention, established her in the music industry, and launched her rise toward global recognition.

Dua Lipa's Early Life and Rise to Stardom

Dua Lipa was born in 1995 in London, England, to Albanian parents who had fled to London from Kosovo during the Bosnian War. At a young age, Lipa went to the Sylvia Young Theatre School in London to pursue a music career. Attending this prestigious school taught her the fundamentals of music, providing her with a solid foundation to become a professional musical artist.

While going to school, Lipa worked as a waitress and model. She also started writing original songs and posting them on YouTube, catching the attention of recording agents. In 2013, she signed her first record deal with Warner Records, and her pop music career started. In 2017, Dua Lipa released her first album, Dua Lipa, with chart-topping hits such as "New Rules" and "IDGAF."

In 2020, Lipa released her second album, Future Nostalgia, with singles "Levitating" and "Don't Start Now." In 2024, this pop star sensation released her third studio album, Radical Optimism.

According to Forbes magazine, Lipa's "Houdini" was one of the most-played songs on global radio in 2024. She was also one of the top five artists played on international radio, topping David Guetta, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, and The Weeknd.

This fantastic young pop star has risen to fame quickly and won numerous awards for making songs that fans worldwide enjoy listening to and dancing to.

Dua Lipa's Astounding Awards Track Record

At the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards in 2019, Dua Lipa won Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording for "Electricity."

At the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards in 2021, Lipa had six nominations, including Album of the Year for Future Nostalgia and multiple nods for "Don't Start Now," and won Best Pop Vocal Album for Future Nostalgia.

In 2024, at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards, Dua Lipa was nominated for Best Song Written for Visual Media and Song of the Year for “Dance the Night” from Barbie The Album.

In addition to her numerous GRAMMY wins and nominations, Lipa has won seven BRIT Awards with 19 nominations, MTV Awards, and MTV Europe Music Awards. Millions of people watch music awards shows, and with so many wins and nominations, she gained international attention. In addition, Dua Lipa was also on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine in 2021 and featured as a global pop sensation, which helped her gain even more popularity.

Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia tour grossed more than $40 million in North America, with 394,000 tickets sold for the first part of the tour. This tour started in February of 2022 and ran through mid-November with shows around the globe.

Dua Lipa Is an Entrepreneur With Business Endeavors

In 2018, Dua Lipa returned to her native Kosovo and, with the help of her father, founded the Sunny Hill Festival. It's held in Kosovo and is one of the biggest music festivals in Southeast Europe. In 2019, headliners for the inaugural event included Dua Lipa, Action Bronson, and Martin Garrix. In 2019, after drawing mega attention from other pop artists, the Sunny Hill Festival had headliners such as Miley Cyrus and Calvin Harris.

After being canceled for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival returned in 2022 in Pristina, Kosovo, and Tirana, Albania. By 2024, the festival had grown by leaps and bounds with artists including Bebe Rexha, Burna Boy, Stormzy, and Regard. This festival attracts visitors from all over the world, and with the expansion of the festival grounds, they hope to attract up to 90,000 visitors in the future.

Dua Lipa is very much an entrepreneur. Along with founding the Sunny Hill Festival, she also launched Service95, a cultural streaming platform with a newsletter, a book club, and a podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service. With Service95, readers and listeners can get advice on fashion, shopping, travel, self-help, and community involvement.

The Evolution of Dua Lipa's Artistic Direction

This amazing woman is a major star, business owner, and has also launched into the movie industry. In the 2023 smash hit movie Barbie, with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa played Mermaid Barbie. In addition to acting in the film, Lipa wrote "Dance the Night" for the Barbie soundtrack. Not to be stopped, she collaborated with the fashion house Donatella Versace for a women's summer collection called La Vacanza.

She has been a brand ambassador for Yves Saint Laurent, Evian, and Puma and collaborated on three collections for Pepe Jeans. Dua Lipa is just getting started on her artistic journey.

The Evolving and Expanding Future of Dua Lipa's Career

While Dua Lipa is acting, collaborating, and being a brand ambassador, her primary focus is music. She wants to keep developing her style and making sure it's the highest quality it can be. Her third studio album, Radical Optimism, was released in 2024. This album topped the charts in 12 countries, including the UK, and became the biggest album debut by a UK female artist. In the U.S., this album hit No.1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales. Lipa performed on the Pyramid stage at the Glastonbury Music Festival, headlined at the Austin City Limits Music Festival, and played at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

In 2025, she will embark on her Radical Optimism tour with 77 scheduled dates across South America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the UK, and North America.