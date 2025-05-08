This Day in Top 40 History: May 8

The Backstreet Boys made Top 40 history with their first major performance at SeaWorld on May 8, 1993. This day has also witnessed newcomers and legends charting on the Billboard Hot 100 and Madonna selling a painting to raise money for charity.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Ground-breaking hits and milestones from May 8 include:

The Backstreet Boys performed their first concert at SeaWorld in Orlando, Florida. Members of the all-boys band included Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, and Howie Dorough. 2021: The Billboard Hot 100 chart was blowing up on May 8, with "Save Your Tears" by The Weeknd and Ariana Grande jumping from No. 6 to No. 1 after 20 weeks on the charts. "Peaches" by Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon was at No. 3, and Dua Lipa's "Levitating" sat at No. 5 after charting for 30 weeks.

The Billboard Hot 100 chart was blowing up on May 8, with "Save Your Tears" by The Weeknd and Ariana Grande jumping from No. 6 to No. 1 after 20 weeks on the charts. "Peaches" by Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon was at No. 3, and Dua Lipa's "Levitating" sat at No. 5 after charting for 30 weeks. 2021: Doja Cat's "Kiss Me More" featuring SZA climbed from No. 8 to No. 6 in its third week on the chart, and The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" moved from No. 13 to No. 11 after an astonishing 73 weeks on the chart.

Cultural Milestones

On May 8 over the years, Top 40 artists have had a major influence, helping others and contributing to culture:

Pop queen Madonna sold her Fernand Legar painting for over $7 million. The artist purchased the painting, "Three Women at the Red Table," in 1990 for $3.4 million and donated the sale proceeds to her Ray of Light Foundation to support girls' education in the Middle East and South Asia. 2019: Ariana Grande performed at the Talking Stick Casino in Phoenix, Arizona, as part of her Sweetener World Tour. Today, this mega pop star is a GRAMMY Award winner just won Best Supporting Actress in Any Motion Picture at the 2025 Golden Globes for her role as the good witch Glinda in the musical, Wicked.

Notable Recordings and Performances

May 8 featured outstanding performances from the following Top 40 artists:

While Post Malone is a pop star, he hit the country music scene, performing at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium during his North American tour with 21 Savage. 2024: Nicki Minaj held a concert at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, for her Pink Friday 2 World Tour in support of her fifth album, Pink Friday 2. The pop star and rapper is known for hits such as "Are You Gone Already" and "Beep Beep."

Nicki Minaj held a concert at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, for her Pink Friday 2 World Tour in support of her fifth album, Pink Friday 2. The pop star and rapper is known for hits such as "Are You Gone Already" and "Beep Beep." 2024: GRAMMY Award-winning pop star Olivia Rodrigo performed at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, during her Guts World Tour. Special guest Remi Wolf opened her show.