Austin City Limits Reveals 2025 Festival Lineup with Seven Huge Headliners

The 2025 Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival has released its list of performers. Headlining stage(s) include Sabrina Carpenter, Hozier, Doja Cat, Luke Combs, The Strokes, John Summit, and Doechii. The festival will occur across two weekends, October 3-5 and October 10-12, at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas.

Over the nine stages will be more than 100 acts, including Feid, Cage the Elephant, T-Pain, Maren Morris, Empire of the Sun, Djo, MK.GEE, and Japanese Breakfast. Notable reunion for performances is Rilo Kiley, which will perform the second weekend, marking one of their first performances in over 15 years.

Prior to announcing the lineup, the festival has been teasing fans with postcards of performers to generate excitement and speculation in the music community. One of the more notable acts is Luke Combs, who will be returning to ACL for a second time since his first time performing in 2017. Doechii, one of the top female rappers and a Grammy winner this past year, is expected to perform a memorable performance. Weekend 1 will feature exclusive performances by Maren Morris and Modest Mouse, while Weekend 2 will host acts like Pierce the Veil and Rilo Kiley.

Tickets are now on sale, with three-day general admission passes starting at $360. Other tiers include GA+ at $750, VIP at $1,670, and Platinum at $5,670. The most exclusive Y'all Access package is priced at $27,000 and includes Artist Village access, pre-festival events, and a two-person concierge service.

Hulu will be the official streaming partner for the festival, offering select live performances and interviews during the first weekend. Kids eight and under are free with a ticketed adult, with some stipulations for higher-level tickets.