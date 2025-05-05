Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are Instagram Official

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have made their relationship Instagram official. Naturally, the internet is buzzing. The pair have been linked since 2023, but it’s only during Hadid’s 30th birthday did the couple seemingly confirm their relationship. The model "hard launched" Cooper by locking lips with the Silver Linings Playbook actor after blowing the candles on her cake.

Hadid recently celebrated her birthday and posted a carousel of photos from the celebration on Instagram. Among them was a photo of one of her cakes with the message “Happy Birthday Mommy,” presumably from her daughter, whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik.

Aside from Cooper, her famous guest list also included Zoë Kravitz, Emily Ratajkowski, and her mother, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Yolanda Hadid. She captioned the post with, “I feel so lucky to be 30! I feel so lucky for every high and low- for all the lessons and gifts both have brought me. To get to feel it all! I’m so lucky to be a mom, friend, partner, sister, daughter, colleague to some of the most unbelievable humans!! So lucky for the support and encouragement from all of YOU around the world, every day and on my birthday last week. I had the best time celebrating, and it’s a blessing to feel so loved!! I am grateful and honored to take on a new decade x x G”

Gigi Hadid on Meeting Bradley Cooper

In an interview with Vogue, Hadid shared some details about her relationship with Cooper, whom she met at a birthday party for the kid of a mutual friend. She said of the experience, “You want to give yourself a normal experience of dating. And even for my friends who aren’t public figures, that’s hard. Where do you go? And, what? You just start talking to people? And then there’s another added layer of privacy and security. You want to believe that people are going to have your back and not call TMZ or go on Deuxmoi or whatever, but you just don’t know.”