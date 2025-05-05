Benson Boone Headed to Raleigh For 2025 ‘American Heart’ Arena Tour

Benson Boone has hopped and flipped his way to superstardom rapidly, and that ascension is bringing him to Raleigh this fall for a new North American tour.

The Grammy-nominated "Beautiful Things" singer will come to Lenovo Center (formerly PNC Arena) on Sunday, September 7. He also announced the release date for his highly-anticipated upcoming album. American Heart will drop on June 20.

Tickets start going on sale Wednesday, May 7 for an American Express presale. A special fan presale goes live Thursday, May 8 at 10am local time, with public on-sale beginning on Friday, May 9 at 10am local time. Tickets will be available HERE.

"“Beautiful Things” wasthe #1 most streamed song in the world last year, earning Boone the IFPI Global Single Award for 2024. Certified 5x Platinum, the chart-conquering track has now surpassed 2 billion streamson Spotify and nearly 4 billion total streams since its release last year. Featured on his acclaimed, Platinum certified debut album Fireworks & Rollerblades, the viral smash logged an impressive 7 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart, hit #1 at Top 40, Hot AC, and AC radio, and vaulted to #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It also earned Boone two Billboard Music Awards, an MTV Video Music Award, an iHeartRadio Music Award, and multiple global accolades."

BENSON BOONE 2025 TOUR DATES:

Bold indicates newly announced date

May 24 — Napa, CA — BottleRock Music Festival

Jun 5 — Canandaigua, NY — CMAC

Jun 6 — New York, NY — The Governors Ball Music Festival

Jul 3 — Milwaukee, WI — Summerfest

Jul 5 — Québec City, Canada — FEQ Festival

Jul 10 — Algés, Portugal — Nos Alive Festival

Jul 11 — Madrid, Spain — Mad Cool Festival

Jul 13 — Berlin, Germany — Lollapalooza Berlin

Jul 15 — Montreux, Switzerland — Montreux Jazz Festival

Jul 16 — Monaco, France — Monte-Carlo Summer Festival

Jul 18 — Paris, France — Lollapalooza Paris

Aug 22 — St. Paul, MN — Xcel Energy Center

Aug 23 — Chicago, IL — United Center

Aug 25 — Columbus, OH — Nationwide Arena

Aug 26 — Cleveland, OH — Rocket Arena

Aug 27 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

Aug 29 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Aug 30 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

Sep 2 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

Sep 3 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center

Sep 5 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

Sep 6 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

Sep 7 — Raleigh, NC — Lenovo Center

Sep 9 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena

Sep 10 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

Sep 11 — Louisville, KY — Bourbon & Beyond Music Festival

Sep 13 — Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena

Sep 14 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center

Sep 16 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center

Sep 18 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

Sep 19 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

Sep 20 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena

Sep 22 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

Sep 24 — Glendale, AZ — Desert Diamond Arena

Sep 26 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena

Sep 27 — San Diego, CA — Pechanga Arena San Diego

Sep 30 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena

Oct 3 — Portland, OR — Moda Center

Oct 4 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Oct 5 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Oct 8 — Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Center