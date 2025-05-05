Benson Boone Headed to Raleigh For 2025 ‘American Heart’ Arena Tour
The Grammy-nominated “Beautiful Things” singer will come to Lenovo Center (formerly PNC Arena) on Sunday, September 7.
Benson Boone has hopped and flipped his way to superstardom rapidly, and that ascension is bringing him to Raleigh this fall for a new North American tour.
The Grammy-nominated "Beautiful Things" singer will come to Lenovo Center (formerly PNC Arena) on Sunday, September 7. He also announced the release date for his highly-anticipated upcoming album. American Heart will drop on June 20.
Tickets start going on sale Wednesday, May 7 for an American Express presale. A special fan presale goes live Thursday, May 8 at 10am local time, with public on-sale beginning on Friday, May 9 at 10am local time. Tickets will be available HERE.
"“Beautiful Things” wasthe #1 most streamed song in the world last year, earning Boone the IFPI Global Single Award for 2024. Certified 5x Platinum, the chart-conquering track has now surpassed 2 billion streamson Spotify and nearly 4 billion total streams since its release last year. Featured on his acclaimed, Platinum certified debut album Fireworks & Rollerblades, the viral smash logged an impressive 7 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart, hit #1 at Top 40, Hot AC, and AC radio, and vaulted to #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It also earned Boone two Billboard Music Awards, an MTV Video Music Award, an iHeartRadio Music Award, and multiple global accolades."
BENSON BOONE 2025 TOUR DATES:
Bold indicates newly announced date
May 24 — Napa, CA — BottleRock Music Festival
Jun 5 — Canandaigua, NY — CMAC
Jun 6 — New York, NY — The Governors Ball Music Festival
Jul 3 — Milwaukee, WI — Summerfest
Jul 5 — Québec City, Canada — FEQ Festival
Jul 10 — Algés, Portugal — Nos Alive Festival
Jul 11 — Madrid, Spain — Mad Cool Festival
Jul 13 — Berlin, Germany — Lollapalooza Berlin
Jul 15 — Montreux, Switzerland — Montreux Jazz Festival
Jul 16 — Monaco, France — Monte-Carlo Summer Festival
Jul 18 — Paris, France — Lollapalooza Paris
Aug 22 — St. Paul, MN — Xcel Energy Center
Aug 23 — Chicago, IL — United Center
Aug 25 — Columbus, OH — Nationwide Arena
Aug 26 — Cleveland, OH — Rocket Arena
Aug 27 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena
Aug 29 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
Aug 30 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre
Sep 2 — Boston, MA — TD Garden
Sep 3 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center
Sep 5 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden
Sep 6 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena
Sep 7 — Raleigh, NC — Lenovo Center
Sep 9 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena
Sep 10 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
Sep 11 — Louisville, KY — Bourbon & Beyond Music Festival
Sep 13 — Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena
Sep 14 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center
Sep 16 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center
Sep 18 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center
Sep 19 — Austin, TX — Moody Center
Sep 20 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena
Sep 22 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena
Sep 24 — Glendale, AZ — Desert Diamond Arena
Sep 26 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena
Sep 27 — San Diego, CA — Pechanga Arena San Diego
Sep 30 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena
Oct 3 — Portland, OR — Moda Center
Oct 4 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
Oct 5 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena
Oct 8 — Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Center
Dec 4 — Abu Dhabi, UAE — Abu Dhabi Grand Prix