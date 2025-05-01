Suicide Prevention: What Can Parents Do?

It’s a scary fact across the country: increasing rates of suicide and teens reporting high levels of hopelessness, sadness, loneliness, and suicidal ideation. The American Psychological Association reports that more than 20% of teens have seriously considered suicide, with youth of color and LGBTQ+ youth most affected. In fact, suicide is the second-leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 14.

The JED Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to preventing youth suicide, initiated a Harris Poll survey of first-year college students that found 76% of these students said they’d turn to friends for emotional support.

Peer-to-peer support is the operating mission of Seize the Awkward, a national initiative created by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and The JED Foundation, in collaboration with the Ad Council. STA asks teens to ‘Be the Friend Who Listens’ who starts conversations with peers they think may be struggling. Acknowledging that discussing mental health and suicide can be very awkward, they offer conversation starters, videos on mental health awareness, a list for recognizing the warning signs of suicide ideation and guidance on what to do after that conversation.

To learn more, to speak with a counselor about a friend or your own concerns text SEIZE to 741741.

The JED Foundation shares a panel discussion, "Stress: No One Is Talking About This," between young content creators on dealing with the stress of balancing work, new families, unrealistic expectations, and asking for help.

YouthLine, a crisis line run by Lines for Life, staffs its response team with teen and young adult volunteers every day from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Pacific time. Teen operators receive intense training, including certification through the programs Youth Mental Health First Aid USA, and safeTALK, two evidence-based trainings. Based in two call centers in Portland and Bend, Oregon, with satellite locations in Portland and Warm Springs, Oregon, the center takes calls from across the country from teens looking to speak with a peer.

To reach YouthLine, teens can call 877-968-8491, text “teen2teen” to 839863, or visit the YouthLine website.

Don’t rule out family support. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has tips on recognizing a child’s mental health struggles, ways to help them cope, and their risk for suicide.

In their Blueprint for Youth Suicide Prevention, the AAP presents a video that helps identify young people 12 and older who are at risk for suicide. They remind parents that it can be hard to pinpoint mental health issues at an early age, and that even teens without an underlying mental health issue may be considering suicide.

Talking never hurts, and the AAP’s ‘12 Things Parents Can Do’ gives ‘do's’ and don’ts’ for having that conversation.

It begins with tenacity. Don’t give up if your son or daughter runs when you bring up mental health or suicide.

Realize you may not be aware of the suicide risk factors your child might be facing. Bullying and racism at school, dating problems and academic issues are all potential risk factors.

Just as adults find stress relief with healthy lifestyle changes, teens also get mental health benefits from better sleep and exercise. Offer to go on a walk, bike ride, or to the gym. Exercise stimulates the production of endorphins that help balance out stress and supports higher levels of serotonin that helps with positive moods and restful sleep.

Don’t dismiss what you're seeing as "teenage drama," take every statement about suicide seriously and respond with empathy and understanding.

Finally, know where to find help. If your child is considering suicide, call or text 988 or chat on 988lifeline.org right away for 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones.

Consult with your family physician or community mental health commission for other resources. The National Alliance on Mental Illness NAMI www.nami.org and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention www.afsp.org have great information.