Start a Mental Fitness Routine

You’ve put down the saltshaker. Perhaps you’re taking the stairs now instead of the elevator or you’re parking farther from the door to get in extra steps. These simple measures can add up to better physical health.

But what are you doing to protect and strengthen your mental health?

Your emotions, thoughts, and outlook affect your energy and productivity, and impact your overall health. Good mental health not only helps you cope with everyday challenges and aggravations, it’s also essential to living the life you want.

Just as you begin a work-out program with a warmup, you can begin your mental health routine by learning to deal with stress, which not only affects our emotions and ability to perform, but it also contributes to a host of physical ailments.

Stress can lead to stomach pain and headaches, back pain, insomnia, and high blood pressure. It can leave you more vulnerable to infection. It can cause you to overeat or take away your appetite, both of which can lead to a host of other maladies.

Stress can also lead to mental health disorders such as depression and anxiety. You may experience fear, anger, sadness, worry, or numbness. You may have trouble concentrating and making decisions when stressed.

Like extra pounds, you can’t magically wave away stress, but there are ways to help with everyday irritations and major stressors such as grief or major life changes.

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, Mental Health America has created 31 tips that you can start at any time to raise your spirits and increase your coping skills.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has a ‘healthy’ list of ways to cope with stress. Mix and match the techniques to find the right combination that works for you.

Take deep breaths, stretch, or meditate.

Go outdoors, whether walking or sitting.

Schedule time for self-care and do things you enjoy.

Keep a journal and make a daily list of gratitude.

Connect with others.

Put down your phone or and take breaks from news and social media.

Get enough sleep.

Exercise.

Eat whole fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and low-fat or no-fat dairy.

Reduce your unhealthy fats, salt, and added sugars.

Limit your alcohol intake.