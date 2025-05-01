Benson Boone’s New Hit Takes Top Spot in Billboard Poll with 39% of Votes

Benson Boone's latest single, "Mystical Magical," has captivated audiences, securing 39% of the votes in Billboard's new music poll published on Apr. 25, making it the favorite release of the week. The song debuted live at Coachella 2025 on Apr. 11, where Boone also performed alongside Queen's Brian May, and was officially released on Apr. 24.

"Mystical Magical" features an interpolation of Olivia Newton-John's classic "Physical," with original songwriters Steve Kipner and Terry Shaddick credited. The song features Boone's falsetto vocals and combines pop-rock elements with themes of mystical love and emotional rawness. Boone sings in the chorus, "'Cause it feels so mystical, magical, oh baby / 'Cause once you know, once you know / My love is so mystical, magical, oh baby / 'Cause once you know, once you know."

The song is the second single from Boone's forthcoming album, American Heart, which drops June 20 via Night Street Records/Warner Records. Following its release, "Mystical Magical" quickly gained popularity, with fans praising its catchy melody and nostalgic feel.

Boone is scheduled to debut as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live on May 3 in an episode hosted by Quinta Brunson.