This Day in Top 40 History: April 28

April 28 has seen significant performances, milestone shows, and the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. On this day, Bad Bunny hit the stage for his La Neuva Religion tour, Cardi B performed while pregnant, and Taylor Swift was deep into her industry-changing The Eras Tour.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Songs, performances, and festivals featured on April 28 over the years include:

2002: Performers on the second day of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival included The Strokes, Pete Tong, and Sandra Collins. This year, this three-day event featured headliners such as Lady Gaga and Megan Thee Stallion.

Performers on the second day of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival included The Strokes, Pete Tong, and Sandra Collins. This year, this three-day event featured headliners such as Lady Gaga and Megan Thee Stallion. 2018: Top 40 crooner Justin Timberlake performed at the Los Angeles Forum in Inglewood, California, during his The Man of the Woods Tour. Timberlake, formerly with the all-boys band NSYNC, is known for his hit songs such as "Mirrors" and "Sexy Back."

Top 40 crooner Justin Timberlake performed at the Los Angeles Forum in Inglewood, California, during his The Man of the Woods Tour. Timberlake, formerly with the all-boys band NSYNC, is known for his hit songs such as "Mirrors" and "Sexy Back." 2018: Newcomer to the pop genre, Bad Bunny, performed at the Kaseya Center in Downtown Miami as part of his La Nueva Religión Tour. These days, the Puerto Rican-born singer/rapper known as King of Latin Trap is a social activist for Latin America and a major influence in the fashion world. He has also performed at the Super Bowl halftime show with Jennifer Lopez.

Newcomer to the pop genre, Bad Bunny, performed at the Kaseya Center in Downtown Miami as part of his La Nueva Religión Tour. These days, the Puerto Rican-born singer/rapper known as King of Latin Trap is a social activist for Latin America and a major influence in the fashion world. He has also performed at the Super Bowl halftime show with Jennifer Lopez. 2018: Pop star/rapper Cardi B performed at the Broccoli City Festival in Washington, D.C. The artist was pregnant at the time, and this was her last performance before taking a break for the birth of her baby.

Cultural Milestones

Female artists dominated the cultural Top 40 music scene on April 28:

1965: My Name Is Barbra, an hour-long television show featuring one of the original Top 40 queens, Barbra Streisand, was aired on CBS. This TV special won five Emmy Awards and a Peabody Award.

My Name Is Barbra, an hour-long television show featuring one of the original Top 40 queens, Barbra Streisand, was aired on CBS. This TV special won five Emmy Awards and a Peabody Award. 2023: Mega pop queen Taylor Swift performed at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, as part of her The Eras Tour, which started on March 17, 2023, and ended on Dec. 8, 2024. This concert tour launched Swift into hyperstardom and earned over $1 billion in revenue — one of the highest-grossing tours ever.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Pop stars keep recording and performing to their fans' delight, with notable past April 28 performances such as:

2009: Pop queen Adele performed at the Metropolis in Montreal, Quebec, Canada as part of her An Evening With Adele Concert tour. She sang songs such as "Melt My Heart to Stone" and "Right as Rain."

Pop queen Adele performed at the Metropolis in Montreal, Quebec, Canada as part of her An Evening With Adele Concert tour. She sang songs such as "Melt My Heart to Stone" and "Right as Rain." 2022: Pop group AJR kicked off their 27-date OK ORCHESTRA Tour at the Toyota Music Factory in Dallas, Texas. The three-brother band is known for hits such as "Way Less Sad" and "Yes I'm a Mess."

Pop group AJR kicked off their 27-date OK ORCHESTRA Tour at the Toyota Music Factory in Dallas, Texas. The three-brother band is known for hits such as "Way Less Sad" and "Yes I'm a Mess." 2024: Popstar Arizona Zervas performed at The Echo nightclub in Echo Park, Los Angeles, California. Zervas rose to fame with his hit song "Roxanne" in 2019.