Doechii’s “Anxiety” Video Reaches 23 Billion Views Across Social Media Following Billboard Top 10 Break

Doechii has unveiled the long-awaited music video for her track "Anxiety," which has gone officially viral a few years after it was made. "Anxiety" was originally recorded in her bedroom and released in 2019 as a record (mixtape), but was re-recorded and released in March 2025 after a huge spike in popularity online. "That song is years old, that I made in my bedroom just goofing around, and now it's something that's huge, and that people connect with, which is powerful," Doechii said during an interview at Billboard's Women in Music event, where she was named Woman of the Year.

The video, directed by James Mackel, came out on Apr. 18 and shows Doechii navigating a lavish but unsettling house filled with unsettling imagery representing emotional distress, which included everything from a fire in the kitchen to invading aggressors and creepy twin figures reminiscent of The Shining, played by Doechii's actual twin sisters. The images draw emphasis to the mental disharmony discussed in the song, and the choreography highlights Doechii's artistic latitude.

"Anxiety" presently ranks in the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 and landed in the top 5 in the UK's Official Singles Chart. The song has ignited a viral dance trend on social media with participation from celebrities including Will Smith and the cast of The White Lotus. Because of all the digital engagement and cultural momentum that Doechii has been able to build up, it has amassed more than 272 million streams worldwide — 85 million in the U.S. alone.